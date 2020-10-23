Apple Card Disappeared from Amazon’s Payment List 

Multiple users complained about it.

Apple Card is the credit card of Apple. It launched in 2019 and it offers a lot of benefits to users. If you wish to buy an iPhone 12, you can pay it with this card to get 3% cashback on every Apple purchase.

The same rate applies to the company’s latest iPhone model. Thus, if you purchase an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you receive a discount of $41.97.

Furthermore, it lets you pay off Apple products in interest-free monthly payments. This is useful if you can’t pay the entire balance upfront.

What’s more is that you don’t have to pay any late fees, international fees, or annual fees. If you go over your credit limit, you won’t be charged.

That’s why it’s no wonder that Apple product enthusiasts obtained an Apple card. They can use it online or in-store.

Some of them have added it to their list of payment options on Amazon.

Recently, however, some users complained that they couldn’t pay through their Apple Card on Amazon.

A Reddit user said:

“Has this happened to anyone else? My Apple Card was removed from my amazon payment options, despite having made numerous purchases with it in the past. When I tried to re-add it, I got an error message that they are unable to save the card info and to use another form of payment. When I finally got someone from amazon on the phone, I was told that it was because their systems are starting to recognize the card number as Apple Pay, and amazon does not accept Apple Pay.” https://www.reddit.com/r/AppleCard/comments/jgnyxr/amazon_no_longer_accepting_apple_card/

According to Amazon, it did not remove Apple Card intentionally as a payment option. The company blamed the issue on a bug. It’s currently working to resolve it ASAP.

Apple Card as Mastercard

Apple Card is a Mastercard. It has a credit card number. That’s why you can use it as a credit card.

Amazon doesn’t accept Apple Pay. But it accepts Mastercard, Visa, and other major payment processing networks in the world. Since Apple Pay is a Mastercard, Apple Cardholders can use it to pay for their purchases while shopping on Amazon.

Other Mastercard credit cards still work on Amazon. It means that the issue is limited to holders of Apple Card. It can be an issue on Apple’s end. Amazon’s support staff does not know what is going on.

Planning to Buy iPhone 12 In-Store?

If you are planning to just purchase the latest iPhone in-store, just remember though that Apple won’t allow you to camp out in front of any Apple Store.

Although it happens every time Apple releases new models, it won’t happen in the COVID-19 era.

Apple employees are tasked to disseminate reservation forms to interested buyers. The forms will have time slots so you know when to return.

The company doesn’t want people to gather together outside Apple Stores. And if you get in, you need to wear face masks and their employees will check your temperature before allowing you in. It will also limit people from entering to prevent them from jamming together.