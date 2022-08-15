Apple Bringing More Ads to Your iPhone

Share the joy

Apple is expanding its search ads to triple its revenue.

Ad Business of Apple

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple is expanding its new ads to various areas of your iPhone and iPad in search. This is part of the company’s way to drive more revenue. According to the report, the company has slowed down its startup acquisitions. It is now focusing on bringing more ads to your iPhone.

Apple has already tested search ads in its Apple Maps. The test showed that ads would appear in recommendations when searching for stores or nearby businesses. The company has a similar ad model on its App Store. With this model, developers can pay more to ensure that their apps are promoted on a search page.

The same model could also work in the same way on Maps. That is, businesses will pay so that their services will appear at the top of search results each time a user enters certain search terms.

Gurman also thinks that Apple might introduce ads to Podcasts and Books apps. If that happens, publishers can place their ads in each app. They can also pay to ensure that their content is placed higher in search results. Currently, both Podcasts and Books are ad-free.

There are ads on App Store’s Search tab. But Apple may expand its ads search to the Today tab. Ads may also appear on app download pages.

There’s also the potential of Apple TV Plus ads. It can be a lower-priced ad that is similar to what Netflix and Disney Plus will implement at the end of this year. The current offer of Apple TV Plus is $4.99 a month and it has no ads.

Apple Hardware Sales are Slowing Down

Over the last years, Apple’s hardware sales are steadily going down. Hence, it is understandable for the company to expand into money-making opportunities for its services, such as ads.

Ads business wasn’t Apple’s interest in the past. It only started when Steve Jobs announced its iAd in 2010. At that time, you could see Apple banner ads in their apps, instead of Google AdMob. However, it was discontinued years after.

With the new report, though, it seems that Apple wishes to expand its ad business. But the company has been criticized for its effort. While it grows its ad business, it’s hurting the third-party ad market.

Recently, it has introduced App Tracking Transparency. It enables consumers to decide whether they allow apps to track them when they are using apps and sites. Tracking is vital for marketers in gathering data and serving more relevant ads. It is a perfect feature that allows users to choose whether they want to be tracked.

But it has impacted the revenue of many big and small businesses. In other words, it is not only Meta that has suffered from this transparency feature. Many small developers also confirmed that the new privacy feature has upended their businesses.

Although has a reputation for safeguarding its user’s privacy, it may also risk its premium brand reputation if it goes too far with its ad business.

