Apple Blacklisted Fortnite from the App Store Indefinitely

Apple confirms that Epic’s Fornite won’t be returning to App Store any time soon. The legal clash between these two companies is still ongoing.

Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d "welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else". Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Epic Game’s CEO Tim Sweeney said that Apple blacklisted from the App Store and other Apple products until the legal fight will reach its conclusion. But it could take years before this will be resolved.

Sweeney tweeted that the company would continue to fight. He shared a letter that his company received from Apple. He said that his company agreed last week that Epic would play by the rules just like everyone else.

Anticompetitive Move

The decision of Apple’s banning Fornite from the App Store is “another extraordinary anti-competitive move by Apple, demonstrating their power to reshape markets and choose winners and losers.”

Sweeney also added:

“It’s also a loss for fair competition and consumer choice. The loss of Fortnite as an iOS metaverse competitor alongside Roblox and PUBG Mobile has significant implications for the evolution of the new medium of our era.”

Since last year, Epic and Apple are locked in a legal dispute. Epic launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent Apple’s 30% fee on in-app purchases on the App Store.

Because of that, Apple kicked Fornite out of the App Store and Epic Games accused the iPhone maker of operating its App Store as a monopoly.

This month, a US judge decided to loosen Apple’s control over its App Store.

The ruling ordered Apple to allow developers to tell their buyers about other places they can visit to pay them directly, instead of sticking to Apple’s payment mechanisms.

The ruling means that developers can now insert buttons, external links, or other CTAs that can direct their customers to purchase their apps elsewhere.

It’s supposed to be a partial victory for Epic. But the judge didn’t allow Epic’s other wishes, like forcing the iPhone maker to allow the iPhone to have third-party app stores.

Although many experts think that the ruling is a victory for Epic, the Fornite maker doesn’t consider it as a win. Instead, it plans to appeal.

Apple didn’t comment further on the letter that Sweeney shared on Twitter, even though it confirmed its authenticity.

The letter represents the reality of the trial. That is, both companies lost in the fight. Fortnite can’t go back to the App Store while the iPhone maker can’t refuse payments outside its ecosystem.

Although both parties lost in this one, other developers will get the rewards.

If you wish to play Fornite, you might want to consider buying an Android phone. The legal fight can last for five years or even longer. And if you thought that this battle has concluded after a US judge released a conclusion, then think again. This will be a long battle.

But this is a battle that other developers will reap the rewards. They can now bypass the 30% fee. Because of that, Apple’s revenue from the App Store may go down significantly. If that happens, the company might not keep the App Store open.

