Apple to Ban Apps that Bribe Users to Enable Tracking

Apple simply wants to ensure that developers will follow its new framework.

The iPhone maker released its most awaited (and feared by advertisers) update to iOS 14 yesterday. It headlined several features, including the App Tracking Transparency (ATT).

The latest framework on iOS devices needs apps to request permission from users to track them. But it wasn’t an easy release as it met criticism from various companies.

Facebook, for instance, considers the new feature a threat to its business.

All apps found on the App Store must ask users whether they want to be tracked or not. In the pop-up, users can pick the “Ask app not to track” or “Allow” option.

Apple Provides Guidelines to Developers

To make sure that developers will follow Apple’s new framework, the company presented guidelines for them. These guidelines include the things that apps can and can’t do to entice users to enable tracking.

Under the Accessing User Data, Apple emphasized that developers can’t outright bribe a user. It means that developers can’t offer them incentives just to permit them to track their online activities.

Furthermore, developers aren’t allowed to delay content or functionality that will make the app unusable until the users allow the apps to track them.

Apps can display an alert screen that convinces users to enable tracking. However, the message must be to explain why the users should allow the apps to track them.

The screen should have one button to bypass or bring up the alert.

Apple is strict about implementing its ATT. Any developer that tries to circumvent it will be rejected from the App Store.

And if the app attempts to provide monetary incentives to users to enable tracking, it will be banned from the App Store.

Some users said that Apple should give them the choice to share their information with companies who wish to pay for it. This is a free market. Developers can reward their users who want to be tracked. But it can be an unscrupulous practice.

Apple wants everyone to have the same app experience no matter what the person’s tracking preference is.

After downloading the iOS 14.5, users should see pop-ups that would ask their permission to track them. However, some users are saying that they haven’t been asked yet, even after installing the latest iOS.

It could be that the app isn’t tracking them or that the app hasn’t met the requirements yet because it’s still waiting for the last minute.

This is another step for Apple to protect its customer data by making sure that its users won’t be tricked into allowing the app to track them.

Then again, some users wish to allow tracking and they should be allowed to do so.

Apple can control its platform. It has the right to do so. However, users understand how tracking works. They may want developers to follow them in exchange for monetary incentives.

It’s Apple’s rules and developers must follow them. Then again, the banning of apps offering incentives to users who enable tracking might need a second look.