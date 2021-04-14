Apple April 20 Event Confirmed: What to Expect?

Siri first revealed the event.

When you ask Siri now about when is the next Apple Event, Siri will tell you that the next event is on April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

People thought that it was a bug or a mistake. However, Apple officially announced that it would hold a special event on Tuesday, April 20 at 10 am at Apple Park. The special event will be called Spring Loaded.

Apple April 20 a Digital-Only Event

Since the pandemic isn’t over yet, Apple opted to make this April 20 event a digital-only gathering. With the ongoing public health crisis, members of the media can’t attend the event in person.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t say what its focus will be for this April event. But the company is said to be creating a new iPad Pro. It will presen a mini-LED display. It will have a 5G chip.

Apple is also rumored to release an 11-inch model soon.

The upcoming iPads are expected to have improved camera features and would feature Thunderbolt connectivity and a new A14X chip, which is said to be as fast as the M1 chip found in MacBook Air and Pro.

In addition to the new iPads, Apple may also introduce new AirPods. Last year, Apple introduced AirPods Max. In this upcoming event, Apple might launch AirPods 3 that will have a new form factor and design. The overall design will be similar to AirPods Pro.

The second-gen AirPods were released in 2019. It included support for Siri and Qi wireless charging.

Since the first AirPods were released in 2016, the overall design and form factor stayed the same. That said, many are expecting to see a visual redesign in the upcoming AirPods.

In October, Bloomberg reported that Apple might launch a new entry-level AirPods. It will have a shorter stem with replaceable ear tips.

The overall design will be identical to AirPods Pro. In that case, we can expect AirPods 3 to have an in-ear design, instead of just resting on your ear.

If these two AirPods will have a similar design, Apple will have to justify the higher price tag of the Pro. In that case, the AirPods 3 won’t have noise cancellation and transparency mode features.

iMac May Be Unveiled

Apple is transitioning to Apple Silicon processors for its Mac lineup. The 14-inch-and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in the second half of the year.

However, Apple may unveil its new iMac during this April 20 event.

Recently, the company discontinued the iMac Pro. Many 21.5-inch iMac models are now unavailable.

AirTags

This April event may also be the time that Apple will introduce its AirTags. For two years now, Apple is rumored to introduce these item trackers. And analysts believed that this spring event is the time Apple will finally launch AirTags.

Then again, nothing is confirmed as to what Apple products will be announced during the Spring Loaded event.

Some are hoping that Apple would release wearables in the spring because it’s this time that people are going outside more.