Apple Announces New iCloud Web Interface for Beta Users

The iCloud new web interface is easier to navigate.

More Useful iCloud Web Interface

Not every iCloud user knows that the service has a web interface. It has been available since 2011. You can access it through iCloud.com.

But not all iCloud users visit it because of its clunky interface. However, with the recent update, you might want to give it another look.

Recently, Apple introduced a beta iCloud web client. At a glance, it displays more information than the old interface. It has a customizable tile layout, which reflects your priorities.

It has launchers on the home page. With this feature, it will be easier for you to switch between apps. You can also use the menu bar to switch and start tasks.

The iCloud web interface features custom email domains, as well as Hide My Email. If you have lost information about bookmarks, you can find them through a data recovery tool.

This tool lets you reclaim calendars, and iCloud Drive files that you have deleted in the last 30 days. And contacts. You can also restore files from specific moments in time.

You can control some features using Apple hardware, including HomeKit Secure Video, Family Sharing, and Private Relay.

When Will It Be Available to Everyone?

The new interface is more useful than the previous look. As to the rollout, Apple did not announce when it will be available to everyone. But if you are intrigued, you can try it out here.

The company pitches that the upgrade is designed for customers who only own one Apple product, i.e. an iPhone. They can access the services through a Windows PC browser.

Although the redesign offers a lot of useful features, it may not convince Android users to change. Most individual web apps did not change. However, once you have tried the new web interface in beta, you might want to stick to the Apple ecosystem.

What’s the Purpose of iCloud via Web Browser?

It gives you access to all data from any device. Thus, if you have lost your iPhone, for instance, you can send an email through the iCloud website. It can be a lifesaver.

The iCloud interface also lets you access and edit files from any computer, if you are not in front of your Mac and need to work with Pages, Keynote, or Numbers documents.

And if you are traveling and you need important files, you should put those files in the cloud in case something bad happens to your laptop. If you don’t, you’re going to lose your files along with your device.

Ane one vital feature of iCloud on the web is that you can access Find My iPhone. Click the icon on the main Cloud page. Just enter your password and you will find the latest locations for all devices linked to that Apple ID. Thus, if you’ve lost your iPhone, you can use your Mac and access iCloud on the web to try to find where your iPhone is.

You can start exploring the new icloud.com today and tell us what you think of the redesign.

