Apple AirTags are Now Used to Steal Cars in Canada

Share the joy













Thieves don’t care if the Apple AirTags have anti-stalking measures.

New-Generation of Thieves Turning to Apple AirTags

Apple AirTag is a useful device. It lets you keep an eye on your expensive items or valuables. You can use it to prevent yourself from losing your keys again.

However, it’s also a useful tool for many bad actors. In Canada, local police said that thieves found AirTags to be useful in monitoring another person’s valuables.

Recently, the York Regional Police in Canada issued a public warning. They revealed that more thieves are utilizing the said tracking device to track their targets.

These criminals go to parking lots, supermarkets, and other public places to find new high-end cars. When they spot the car they wish to steal, they install the AirTag in an inconspicuous area of the car. They will then use their Apple device to monitor where the car is going. Thieves will know the car’s location and plan how to steal it.



Anti-Stalking Features Ineffective

Indeed, Apple has anti-stalking measures through its privacy features in the AirTag. They allow people to know that they’re being tracked.

Unfortunately, with the growing number of thieves using the said device to steal cars, the privacy features have proven to be ineffective in this situation. One of the reasons is that the targets don’t own an iPhone.

Or even if they have an iPhone, they don’t get the notification that nearby AirTag is tracking their location. The anti-stalking features, unfortunately, are only available on iOS 14.5 or newer.

Thus, if users have older iPhones or they didn’t upgrade their mobile device to the said iOS, then there’s no way for them to receive the anti-stalking notification.

Currently, the police reported a total of 5 cars being stolen using the AirTag method. But in the past year, over 2,000 cars are being stolen across the region. The police in the region remained active and aggressive to fight this issue. Their efforts resulted in over 100 people being arrested and 350 cars recovered in the last year.

Unfortunately, thieves are always looking for ways to continue their devious projects.

The police encouraged car owners to park their cars in a locked garage. Most thieves are looking for vehicles to be stolen from a driveway.

And if you need to park your car in a driveway or in a public space, make sure that you install a steering wheel lock. It can act as a deterrent.

You may also buy a device that can lock the data port. It blocks access to the computer port. Thieves can use it to reprogram the car’s keys.

A video surveillance system is also highly suggested. But make sure that the quality is excellent and that the cameras are installed properly. Then, they must function day and night.

The police also recommended inspecting your vehicles regularly. If you notice something suspicious in your car or if you think that there are tracking devices installed in your vehicle, call the police.

Or if you have an iPhone, perhaps, it’s time for you to upgrade to iOS 14.5.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

