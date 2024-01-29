Apple Adds Stolen Device Protection to iOS 17.3 – Things You Must Know

Share the joy

Apple’s Stolen Device Protection

The security of your personal data on your smartphones is a growing concern. If one will steal your phone, the thief can easily steal your personal information.

Acknowledging the potential risks associated with a lost or stolen iPhone, Apple has introduced this groundbreaking feature as part of its iOS 17.3. It is an innovative addition that safeguards your sensitive information.

It adds an extra layer of security. It makes it more challenging for thieves to access your personal data, even if they have your passcode.

Enter Stolen Device Protection

The Stolen Device Protection is designed to stop potential threats when your iPhone is away from familiar locations, like your home or workplace. It relies on biometric sign-ins, specifically Face ID or Touch ID. It also introduces a time delay before some actions can be executed.

Overall, it provides an additional layer of protection against unauthorized access.

The new feature ensures that critical actions, like changing your Apple ID password, disabling Find My iPhone, accessing saved passwords, and erasing data will now require a biometric sign-in.

Some actions also entail a time delay. It offers an extra protection against unauthorized activities.

For instance, you need to sign out of your Apple ID. You also need to add or move Face or Touch ID. You may also have to change your passcodes or reset all settings.

Not Enabled by Default

However, by default, this feature is not enabled. You have to activate it manually. And you should before your iPhone is lost or stolen. It is vital to note that the feature is only available once you update to iOS 17.3.

You should also enable two-factor authentication, a passcode, and Touch ID or Face ID. It is also important to active Find My and Significant Locations.

It is easy to enable this new feature. You can just go to the settings menu. And toggle the feature on or off.

Indeed, this new feature offers an additional layer of security. However, you must be aware of other measures just in case your iPhone is lost or stolen.

For instance, instead of relying too much on it, you also have to report to Apple that your device is lost or stolen. You can do so through iCloud. It is also vital that you remotely lock it with your passcode and display a message on the screen for potential return.

The Find My app is another valuable tool to track your device’s location. You can use it by accessing your account using another Apple device. It can be your family member’s device in the same Family Sharing group.

Unfortunately, iOS 17.3 is not available to all iPhones. If your iPhone is older than the XS and XR models, this update is not compatible. But if you have newer iPhones (newer than iPhone 8), you can update it to iOS 17.3 and activate the said feature.

However, make sure that your iPhone still has sufficient storage space. Otherwise, you may not be able to update to the latest iOS. Truly, Apple is committed to user privacy and security. It takes a significant step forward with the introduction of Stolen Device Protection that you can use when you update your device to iOS 17.3

