Apple A17 Bionic 3nm chipset drives hype for iPhone 15 Pro

The upcoming Apple A17 Bionic chipset is making a lot of noise in the tech industry. Reports from suppliers in Apple’s iPhone supply chain say that it will come with a new 3nm technology—the first of its kind. This means it will give the A17 Bionic major specification upgrades in the upcoming iPhone series.

The A17 Bionic will have a 35% better power efficiency and unspecified performance upgrades over its A16 Bionic predecessor. The A16 is already a powerhouse of its own.

The 3nm process reportedly in the A17 Bionic chipset will have a higher transistor density. This means better performance and lower power consumption.

Apple has reportedly bought the exclusive rights to the first production the new N3 process semiconductors from TSMC. It will be the only major player to use a 3nm process in 2023.

Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek have said that they will not be producing 3nm chips of their own in 2023. MediaTek cites high production costs. Qualcomm is taking a wait-and-see strategy.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with the A17 Bionic chipset.

Suppliers are expecting high demand for the devices due to the major upgrades. The devices will reportedly feature a periscope camera, solid-state volume, and power buttons, a slight refresh to design, and a new Sony camera sensor.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the A16 Bionic chipset.

All four new devices will come with USB-C ports – the first iPhones to adopt the charging standard – instead of Apple’s lightning ports.

The A17 Bionic chipset the rumored features of the upcoming iPhone 15 series are creating lots of hype in the tech world.

Apple’s decision to purchase the entire first production run of the new TSMC N3 process semiconductors has given it a big advantage over its rivals.

