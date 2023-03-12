App Store overhauls pricing system

Share the joy

In December, Apple announced its most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store first launched. It included additional price points and new tools to manage pricing by storefront.

Starting March 9, these upgrades and new prices are now available for all app and in‑app purchase types, including paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases.

More flexible price points . You can choose from 900 price points — nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases.

The options also offer more flexibility, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for instance, every $0.10 up to $10, every $0.50 between $10 and $50, etc.).

. You can choose from 900 price points — nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases. The options also offer more flexibility, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for instance, every $0.10 up to $10, every $0.50 between $10 and $50, etc.). Enhanced global pricing. Use globally equalized prices that follow the most common pricing conventions in each country or region. You can provide pricing that’s more relevant to customers.

Use globally equalized prices that follow the most common pricing conventions in each country or region. You can provide pricing that’s more relevant to customers. Worldwide options for base price . Specify a country or region you’re familiar with as the basis for globally equalized prices across the other 174 storefronts and 43 currencies for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases. Prices you set for this base storefront won’t be adjusted by Apple to account for taxes or foreign currency changes. You’ll be able to set prices for each storefront if you prefer.

. Specify a country or region you’re familiar with as the basis for globally equalized prices across the other 174 storefronts and 43 currencies for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases. Prices you set for this base storefront won’t be adjusted by Apple to account for taxes or foreign currency changes. You’ll be able to set prices for each storefront if you prefer. Regional options for availability. Define the availability of in‑app purchases (including subscriptions) by storefront. You can deliver content and services customized for each market.

The App Store’s global equalization tools provide a simple and convenient way to manage pricing across international markets.

On May 9, 2023, pricing for existing apps and one‑time in‑app purchases will be updated across all 175 App Store storefronts to take advantage of new enhanced global pricing.

The updated prices will be globally equalized to your selected base country or region using publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers.

These price points will also follow the most common conventions in each country or region so that prices are more relevant to customers.

You can now update your current pricing to take advantage of the enhanced global pricing using App Store Connect or the App Store Connect API.

If you haven’t made price updates for your existing apps and one‑time in‑app purchases by May 9, Apple will update them for you using your current price in the United States as the basis.

If you’d like a different price to be used as the basis, update the base country or region for your apps or in‑app purchases to your preferred storefront.

You can also choose to manually manage prices on storefronts of your choice instead of using the equalized price.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

