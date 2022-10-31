Android Users Warned Over Malicious Apps

Share the joy

You should delete these apps now from your Android phone.

Malicious Apps Slowing Down Phone’s Hardware Performance

If you’re an Android user and you notice that your phone’s hardware performance is getting slower, make sure to read this post.

A recent blog post stated that cybersecurity researchers identified a malicious ad clicker. It is concealed in at least 16 apps. They feigned to be useful software.

Unfortunately, the apps had 20 million installations.

The issue is not as pernicious as other forms of malware. However, they can still affect your phone’s performance. The goal of these apps is to maximize ad revenue without your knowledge.

The clicker drains your phone’s resources each time you open the malicious apps in the background. They idly click on ads without you knowing it.

The activity causes heavy network traffic. It consumes power without your awareness while it generates profit.

When you remove the offending apps, you can expect an improved battery time. You’ll also see a reduction in your mobile data usage.

Even though Google has already removed them from the Play Store, they may still be active on your phones. Thus, you should delete them. You might have used them in the past.

For the complete list of malicious apps, please visit McAfee today.

Android Phones Greater Risk

Because Google lets Android users have more freedom, Android phones are at greater risk of malware infection than iOS devices. Google lets users download apps from outside its official app store. As a result, it opens the door to malware.

Furthermore, many phone manufacturers customize Android OS to suit their requirements. It makes it difficult for Google to guarantee that Android owners are using the most secure version of the OS.

Also, it takes months for Android customers to receive security updates. As a result, their phones are left exposed to these malicious programs.

Fortunately, there are ways to know if your Android has a malicious app. For instance, if you see unfamiliar apps appearing on your phone, it can mean one thing — your phone is infected with malware or another type of threat.

If certain apps crash more often than usual, then it’s another indication you must take note of. Other signs include your phone battery draining quicker than usual or your phone overheating. You will also notice an increase in the amount of mobile data that your device is using.

The best way to avoid these malicious apps is to be cautious and do a little research.

You should ask yourself this question, “Is the app popular?” If it has millions of users, then it’s likely that the app is legit.

Make sure to read the reviews as well. But you should examine the reviews to determine whether or not they are written by genuine users or trolls.

Keep in mind that cybercriminals can easily post fake reviews to trick people into downloading an app that contains malware.

After downloading an app, make sure that it doesn’t ask you to download an urgent update. If it does, then it’s a sure sign it is a malicious app. Delete it ASAP!

