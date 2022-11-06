AMD launches its latest flagship desktop RX 7900 graphics cards

Share the joy

AMD has launched its next-generation desktop graphics cards. It has revealed two new flagship products: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT.

The new 7000 series GPU from AMD use the new RDNA 3 architecture and the world’s first chiplet-based design.

The GPU has two main components: the Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and the Memory Cache Die (MCD).

The GCD uses the new 5nm manufacturing process. The MCD uses the older 6nm process.

The switch to a chiplet-based design gives AMD the ability to mix and match parts for multiple configurations. They can now use different manufacturing processes for each component.

The smaller parts have better outputs than a single large monolithic die. It helps the company manufacture cheap and efficient parts.

The new GCD features

new RDNA 3 compute units

new display engine

new dual media engine

Each compute unit comes with

1.5x VGPR (Vector General Purpose Register)

64 dual issue stream processors with 2x instruction issue rate

2x AI accelerators with 2.7x performance

2nd Gen RT accelerator with 50% more performance per CU

The new MCD has 64-bit memory controller and 2nd Gen Infinity Cache for 2.7x peak memory bandwidth.

The RX 7900 XTX has the following features:

96 compute units

2.3GHz game clock

24GB GDDR6 384-bit memory with 96MB Infinity Cache

355W board power limit that can be powered by two 8-pin connectors

The RX 7900 XT has the following features:

84 compute units

2.0GHz game clock

20GB GDDR6 320-bit memory with 80MB Infinity Cache

300W board power limit

Both cards support the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard limited to the intermediary UHBR 13.5 bandwidth of 54Gbps.

They also have a new media engine with simultaneous encode/decode for AVC/HEVC and 8K60 AV1 encode/decode.

The 7900 XTX is claimed to be up to 1.7x faster in pure rasterization and up to 1.6x faster in ray tracing at 4K compared to the 6950 XT.

No numbers were provided against the competition or for the 7900 XT.

The 7900 XTX costs $999 and the 7900 XT costs $899.

They will be available December 13 per AMD.

