Amazon’s new GameOn app will let users capture and share mobile gameplay

Image Credit: XDA Developers

Amazon has launched a new gaming app called GameOn targeted at mobile game users. With GameOn, users can easily capture and share mobile gameplay. You can record 30 second to five minute clips in your favorite mobile games.

Per XDA Developers, Amazon’s new app will support over 1,000 games at launch, including PUBG Mobile, Angry Birds 2, and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Clips will be stored on your device and can be edited within the app and then shared to your GameOn profile page. Videos can also be personalized with selfie commentary and on-screen captions.

GameOn offers more than just the chance to share gameplay clips; the app also allows you to take part in challenges. The Featured Challenges section on the app’s homepage includes game-specific time-limited contests where you can display your favorite gameplay clips. Users can vote on games, while the most popular ones will receive a digital ranking badge.

GameOn is currently only available on Android; but iOS users may not have to wait long to join the fun. Android users can go straight to the Play Store to download a compatible version, while Amazon tablet users can go to the Amazon Store to do likewise.

A couple of months ago, Amazon launched Twitch Watch Parties, which allows gamers and their audience to watch Amazon Prime movies together live. It was Amazon’s own way of helping users fight boredom and mental health issues while staying at home because of the pandemic.

Last year, Google joined the massive gaming industry when it launched Stadia. Stadia by Google allows gamers to play their favorite games anywhere sans hefty GPUs. Games can use the service on any device that has a Chrome browser and Internet connection.

Like Netflix, Stadia allows you to play any game on a connected device. It can stream games in 4k at launch. Developers can sell their games on YouTube, Twitch and other new ways possible. For example you can load the trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey on YouTube. From there, you can click its Play button to load the game in a few seconds so you are ready to play.

Google’s Stadia did not come to many gaming enthusiasts as a surprise; the company had in the fall of 2018 launched Project Stream. At launch, Google presented a dedicated Stadia controller. However, the tech giant said that you can utilize your existing controllers, mouse, and keyboard.

The mobile gaming field is getting wider and still there is more room for more players to come in even though Amazon, Google and Microsoft are rated as giants in the industry.