Amazon Launches “Your Books” Section

Amazon “Your Books” for Book Discovery

Amazon owns Goodreads. It is a site that tracks and recommends, well, books. This site is doing good. But for some reason, Amazon is introducing a competitor to Goodreads.

Recently, the retailer announced the Your Books section. It is a feature that organizes all the books that you purchased, borrowed, or saved. It also includes print books, Amazon Kindle, and Audible titles.

Here is how Amazon describes this new feature:

“The new Your Books feature enables you to conveniently explore all of your Amazon books in one place and offers personalized discovery features to help connect you to your next great read. This new feature shows you every single book you’ve purchased, borrowed, or saved across print books, Kindle, and Audible.”

Is it the Same as Goodreads?

It is true that Your Books and Goodreads have a lot of things in common. For one, these tools focus on book discovery to encourage you to buy more books. But Your Books does not necessarily track and review books.

With the new section, you can organize your collection of the books you have read and those that you wish to read. This tool will also assist you in finding new ones.

You can read reviews, too, just like you would on Goodreads. But the reviews here are written by Amazon shoppers.

The Issue with Goodreads

Last month, Goodreads received a spate of criticism and concern about review bombing. It is a growing issue that Goodreads struggles to curb.

Review bombing is a coordinated effort by a group of individuals to leave negative reviews or ratings for a particular product, service, or piece of content. Its goal is to express dissatisfaction or disagreement with a specific decision related to the target.

It is a controversial practice as it can be used as a form of protest or backlash against authors. However, it can also be seen as a form of online harassment and manipulation.

It can disrupt the true sentiment of users and mislead potential customers or users. Goodreads struggles to distinguish between genuine user reviews and those submitted as a part of a review bombing campaign. But the service did implement measures to detect and mitigate the impact of review bombing.

The launch of this tool arrived after Goodreads faced another scandal that involved Eat, Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert. She announced that she would pull out her new novel after Goodreads users slammed it with negative comments. They said that the book would only romanticize Russia.

For many authors, this tool is a double-edged sword. That is, its features can help in generating excitement for upcoming new titles. But the tool can also be used by other people against them.

But the new tool, Your Books, focuses on leveraging the company’s data when making recommendations. It means that it does not rely on people’s reviews – whether positive or negative. In addition to Your Books, you will also find the Saved Books tab. Here, you can pull all the books that you saved. You can also filter books based on price, genre interests, etc.

