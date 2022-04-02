Amazon Warehouse Workers in Staten Island Voted to Unionize

Share the joy

This is Amazon’s first US Union.

First Time in 27 Years

Amazon has been around for 27 years. In recent years, it has been investing in stopping union efforts. However, it failed this time after 2,654 warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York voted to unionize. These workers will join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). It’s a group formed independently by current and previous workers of Amazon.

This is a big win for organized labor in the country. And the vote comes at a time when more Americans acquiesce to unions than at any other time.

In the US, Amazon has an estimated 1 million workers and employs 1.6 million around the world.

However, 67 ballots were being challenged. Unfortunately, the number wouldn’t suffice to modify the outcome of the vote.

The President of the Amazon Labor Union Christopher Smalls said that he’s happy with the outcome. He was fired from the company in 2020 during the surge of COVID cases in New York.

He helped organize a strike at the facility. The group demanded that the company equip workers with better health and safety protections.

The organizers of the strike spent months staying outside JFK8. They encouraged Amazon workers to vote for unionization. The organizers were inspired by another similar effort at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama.



Alabama Unionization

In Bessemer, Alabama, 38% of the mail-in ballots were in favor of unionization. But 43% were against joining the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

There were over 2,200 ballots and 416 of them were being disputed by the union or Amazon. It can take days or weeks before the unionization is decided.

The president of RWDSU believes that each vote must be counted while every objection must be heard.

Last April, warehouse workers also had an election to unionize. However, it failed to gather enough votes to join RWDSU. But the final outcome this year is better than last year. It has lost by a margin of over 2 to 1 in 2021.

The National Labor Relations Board determined that the company violated labor law when workers at its Alabama warehouse wanted to join a union. The workers at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse voted against the formation of a union last year. But the reps of the union rebutted the outcome. They stated that the company illegally interfered with the votes to discourage workers from unionizing.

The union accused the company of providing its workers an environment of coercion and fear of reprisals.

Allegedly, Amazon discouraged its workers to vote and join the union by hanging signs over toilets, conducting meetings to talk about the negative effects of joining a union, and hiring people just to talk to workers about the reasons they must not join a union, among other things.

The union accused Amazon of illegally arranging for a mailbox to be installed in the fulfillment center during the election. Some are saying that Amazon could access the secret ballots cast by workers or that the workers had the impression of being watched as they voted.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

