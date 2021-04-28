Amazon takes top spot as LinkedIn ranks best 50 places to work

Image Credit: LinkedIn

LinkedIn has ranked the best 50 companies to work. the professional social media company released the list on Wednesday where it ranked Amazon as the best place to work. Unsurprisingly, tech companies dominated the top 10—with Amazon, Alphabet and Apple taking the first, second and eight positions respectively.

This year’s edition of the annual ‘best 50 places’ to work in, is the fifth, and ranking was made based on some new parameters. The 2020 edition could not hold probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and since most companies now encourage remote working, LinkedIn had to adjust a new methodology.

The LinkedIn’s new methodology uses its unique LinkedIn data to go beyond the companies that attract talent to uncover the companies that invest in their talent. Among factors considered is a company’s ability to help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for the present and beyond.

“The new methodology has seven key pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background,” LinkedIn wrote in a blog post.

You can see the complete list of LinkedIn’s best 50 companies to work in here. However, the top 10 include:

Amazon Alphabet JPMorgan Chase & Co. AT&T Bank of America IBM Deloitte Apple Walmart EY.

“We keep refining our Top Companies methodology each year,” said George Anders, senior editor-at-large for LinkedIn. “Amazon’s strong showing this year isn’t just a tribute to how many different ways there are to make a career at the company. Our data shows that Amazon also is a standout in building employees’ skills, year by year.”

In 2019, the professional network platform launched a new tool to strengthen the position of job seekers. The new tool, “Skill Assessments,” is designed to help job seekers prepare ahead of their next assessment tests.

The tool will be very useful for those who have upcoming multiple-choice tests—it will help equip them and put them in better shape ahead of things. They can use Skill Assessment to test their knowledge in such areas as computer languages, software packages, and several other work-related skills.

Job hunters will have access to English language tests covering some 75 different skills—and all that will be available at no cost. Of course, more languages are being worked on, which will be made available to users in the foreseeable future.