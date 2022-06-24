Amazon Plans to Make Alexa Imitate Anyone’s Voice —Even Deceased Loved Ones

Share the joy

Is this creepy or cool?

Amazon Alexa Could Replicate Someone’s Voice

On Wednesday, Amazon announced during its yearly re:Mars conference that it focuses on AI innovation. It’s updating its Alexa system so it can mimic any voice. Yes, even a deceased family member.

Amazon demonstrated on stage how Alexa’s voice changed. During the presentation, Alexa was reading a story to a young kid. Instead of the signature voice of the assistant, it was the boy’s late grandmother’s.

To make it possible, though, Amazon needs to collect voice data. But it can do so for less than a minute to personalize the audio. The technology no longer requires you to spend hours of your time in a studio to make it work.

If you’re wondering when this technology will launch. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t elaborate on it. It didn’t state the timeline of its release either.

The company said that it wants to put more human attributes to Alexa. These attributes become more vital during the pandemic when many people have lost their loved ones. Although AI can’t get rid of the pain after losing their loved ones, “it can definitely make their memories last.”

Real Voices

Amazon has been using celebrity voices, like Melissa McCarthy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Shaq O’Neal.

Over the past few years, Amazon’s recreations of human voices have improved. This is especially true with the use of AI and deep fake technology.

Even though Amazon’s intention was good, AI voice assistants may not be the place to satisfy human needs. The assistant can’t have lasting personal relationships with those who passed on.

But hearing the voice of your late father or someone you miss can surely be satisfying. Some people may find it creepy. However, others would love to hear their dead loved one’s voice one more time.

This move from Amazon comes as Microsoft said that it reducing its synthetic voice offers. It sets stricter guidelines to make sure there’s the active participation of the speaker, whose voice has been recreated. It is limiting customers who can use the service. But it continues to highlight appropriate uses.

This technology offers endless potential. It can be useful in education, entertainment, and accessibility. But it is easy to imagine how people could impersonate speakers inappropriately. This audio deepfake could deceive listeners.

Audio deepfake technology is particularly useful in entertainment. In the Anthony Bourdain documentary, three lines were AI-generated. It sounded like the late Anthony Bourdain.

Recently, actor Val Kilmer partnered with Sonantic, a startup that can create an AI-driven speaking voice so he could be in the new Top Gun: Maverick film. The startup utilized archival audio footage of the actor for the algorithm so it would know how to speak like the Top Gun actor.

Amazon searchers for many ways to boost the smart assistant experience. But this technology comes with some risks. As mentioned, it can be creepy or terrible. But it could also be comforting for some people.

