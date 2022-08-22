Amazon One of the Bidders to Acquire Signify Health

Share the joy

It’s Amazon’s push into healthcare.

Amazon Pursuing Signify Health

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is one of the bidders to acquire Signify Health, which is for sale. The Journal also reported that the healthcare provider could value over $8 billion.

However, Amazon does not comment on speculation.

In addition to Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are also bidding for Signify Health which provides the technology that can help with in-home care. Its customers are not only healthcare businesses but also government-run programs and many others.

One Medical

In the previous month, Amazon announced a deal to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion. It fueled the company’s ambitions in healthcare. It would be the company’s third-largest acquisition. In 2017, it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. This year, it purchased Hollywood studio MGM for $8.5 billion.

The primary care company has over 100 medical offices and more than 8,500 clients in the US. In 2021, it posted over $623 million in net revenue but with a net loss of $255 million. The deal still needs approval by One Medical shareholder and regulators.

This time, Amazon is reported to be buying another healthcare business called Signify Health. The tech giant has been in the primary care industry since it started its Amazon Care initiative. In February, the company announced that it would expand its virtual care services and would introduce in-person services to over 20 new cities.

Amazon also launched the Amazon Pharmacy service after acquiring PillPack, a prescription-by-mail company, in 2018.

The company is not always successful in this area. Its Haven healthier joint venture with JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway was shut down last year.

But it seems Amazon is not giving up. No one can blame it because the marketing opportunity in this industry is huge. It is projected that national health spending will reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.



Healthcare Reinvention

Healthcare needs reinvention. Patients need to endure long wait times just to get appointments. They also have to deal with cumbersome logistics.

In addition to One Medical, Amazon also announced its plans to acquire Roomba maker iRobot.

With its recent acquisitions, you may wonder how much scrutiny this tech giant will face. In July, the FTC announced that it would try to block Meta from purchasing Supernatural, a virtual reality fitness app.

UnitedHealth also did not comment on this report about acquiring Signify Health. Earlier this month, CVS was reported to be interested in buying Signify as it was seeking to widen its in-home health services.

Investing in healthcare can be a wise move. Even though the pandemic is nearly over, people are shifting their focus on how to take care of their physical, mental, and emotional health. There is a growing demand for healthcare. It is one of the recession-resistant sectors. Despite the volatile market, this sector remains resilient against economic pitfalls because of the aging platoons, medical advances, and various medical needs.

And this is probably the reason Amazon wants to acquire more companies in the healthcare industry.

