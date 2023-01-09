Amazon Launches Ring Car Cam

Share the joy

Add Ring Car Cam to Your Vehicle

Ring is a popular brand of smart home security camera that offer a range of products, including doorbell, cameras, security cameras, and home security systems. Ring cameras are known for their sleek, modern design and easy-to-use app, which allows users to monitor their homes from anywhere using their smartphone.

Ring cameras have gained popularity in recent years due to their affordability and the convenience of being able to remotely monitor and secure one’s home. Many people find Ring cameras to be a useful tool for deterring burglaries and other crimes, as well as for keeping an eye on their homes while they are away.

And to extend its usefulness, Amazon announced that it would soon allow consumers to add a Ring camera to their cars.

Ring Car Cam

If your car doesn’t have built-in cameras, you may install a Ring Car Cam that has dual-facing dashboard cameras. According to its product page, the package has two HD cameras with night vision. This can help in detecting and recording movement. As a result, it gives you a better picture of any suspicious activity.

It’s not available yet for shipping. However, you can pre-order now and the company will start shipping it in February. It’s available at $199.99. You may want to grab this opportunity now as the price will increase after January 31. It will formally launch on February 15 with a price tag of $249.99.

Works Like Home Cameras

The Ring Car Cam features sensors. As mentioned earlier, the sensors can detect suspicious activities, like a break-ins. If the sensor detects one, you will get an alert and you can view it live from the camera through your Ring app.

It also has several useful features, including Traffic Stops. It enables you to start recording if you are pulled over. The recording is useful as evidence if you would have an altercation with a police officer. You will also need the recording if you get involved in a fender bender.

The camera will use your car’s battery for power. It also supports a cellular connection. However, you will have to subscribe to Ring’s Protect Go service.

What About the Privacy?

One of the main concerns is privacy. But Amazon assures it. It has a privacy shutter. It cuts off video or audio for the inside of the car. All video recordings will have end-to-end encryption. But the E2E will need to be activated. It won’t activate unless you trigger it.

It will also start recording if you ask Alexa to record.

Having a security car camera is vital nowadays. It can act as a deterrent to crime. It may make potential burglars or vandals think twice before attempting to break into or damage your vehicle.

It also protects your car. It may not stop a break-in or vandalism, but it can provide valuable evidence to catch the perpetrator and get your vehicle repaired or composted.

Keeping an eye on your car when you’re not around is essential. This is especially true if you have a high-value vehicle. It gives you peace of mind when you’re on the road.

