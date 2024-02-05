Amazon launches new shopping assistant called Rufus

Share the joy

Amazon has launched a new generative AI chatbot called Rufus. Rufus will work as Amazon’s new shopping assistant chatbot for customers who shop on the platform.

Rufus is available to a small group of users in the US but will become generally available in the whole country in the coming weeks. According to Amazon, “select customers” will be able to access Rufus by simply updating the Amazon Shopping app.

Rufus will be trained on Amazon’s catalogue, customer reviews, the community Q&As sitting on product pages, and, as Amazon puts it, “information from across the web.”

Here is how Amazon explains some of the benefits of Rufus in a statement:

“From broad research at the start of a shopping journey such as “what to consider when buying running shoes?” to comparisons such as “what are the differences between trail and road running shoes?” to more specific questions such as “are these durable?” Rufus meaningfully improves how easy it is for customers to find and discover the best products to meet their needs, integrated seamlessly into the same Amazon shopping experience they use regularly.”

To use Rufus, simply type in your questions into the search bar on Amazon’s mobile app’s platform. The AI chatbot will then begin the conversation in a chat dialogue box, where follow-up questions can be asked by customers.

In 2022, Amazon added a TikTok-like shopping experience within its app. The launch of Inspire, according to Amazon, will allow consumers to browse products and ideas and shop from content created by brands, influencers, and other customers. Inspire offers a short-form video and photo feed and is similar to how TikTok works.

Inspire initially rolled out to select customers in the US and became widely available to US customers a couple of months later.

Shoppers can access the Inspire feed by tapping the light bulb icon to get started. Upon the first launch of the app, you will be prompted to choose from over 20 interests, including skin care, makeup, plants, pets, gaming, travel, interior design, running, and more, in order to personalize your Inspire feed.

Inspire offers support for photos in addition to focusing on short-form video content. Just like the way it works on Instagram, you can double-tap anywhere on the screen to “like” the content with a red heart.

