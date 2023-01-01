Amazon is reportedly developing its own standalone sports app

Share the joy

Per The Information, Amazon is working on a new standalone streaming app to declutter Prime Video and better highlight its current deal with the NFL, Premier League, and the New York Yankees.

This is coming on the heels of recent comments made by Andy Jassy, the Amazon CEO. Jassy highlighted live sports content as one of the areas the company plans to continue spending money even as it tries to cut cost in other areas.

According to The Information, there is no fixed or exact release date for the new app from Amazon. It also cannot confirm if the ecommerce giant has any plan to charge separately for access to Prime Video’s sports content. The Information, however, adds that Amazon may decide to abandon plans to launch the app.

A couple of weeks ago, Amazon added a TikTok-like shopping experience within its app. The launch of Inspire, according to Amazon, will allow consumers to browse products and ideas and shop from content created by brands, influencers, and other customers. Inspire offers a short-form video and photo feed, and is similar to how TikTok works.

According to Amazon, Inspire will initially roll out to select customers in the US this month, and become widely available to US customers in the coming months.

Shoppers can access the Inspire feed by tapping the light bulb icon to get started. Upon the first launch of the app, you will be prompted to choose from over 20 interests, including skin care, makeup, plants, pets, gaming, travel, interior design, running, and more in order to personalize your Inspire feed.

Inspire will offer support for photos in addition to focusing on short-form video content. Just like the way it works on Instagram, you can double-tap anywhere on the screen to “like” the content with a red heart.

When you come across something you like, you can tap on the small buttons at the bottom of the window that links to the product on Amazon. At the start, a tap on these buttons will pop-up the product in an overlay window on top of the video, a tap on the “See all details”, however, will take you to the item’s product page where you can find out more, initiate a purchase, or add to a list.

