Amazon is building its own social audio app

Amazon wants to have a taste of the social audio pie. The ecommerce giant is reportedly building its own version of Clubhouse. The company is building a new app codenamed “Project Mic.

Project Mic according to The Verge, will give anyone the ability to make and distribute a live video show. According to a presentation viewed by The Verge, the social audio app will democratize and reinvent the radio.

Amazon will focus on the US initially, and listeners will be allowed to tune in through the app, as well as through Audible Amazon Music, Twitch, and Alexa-equipped devices. Listeners will be able to interact with shows using just their voice with the Alexa devices.

Project Mic will also be optimized for the car, while users will be able to search for content by topic, name, or music.

Amazon is planning to recruit celebrity talent along with smaller tastemakers at launch. This, according to The Verge, is to help launch the app and populate it with content.

Though, the app is going to be basically focused on music, programming will also center on three other areas including, pop culture, comedy, and sports. Anyone will have access to pull from Amazon’s music catalog to arrange their program.

Clubhouse pioneered social audio, and has made a success of it; and now everyone wants a piece of it. Twitter launched Spaces to compete with Clubhouse, and has been adding cool features since then. However, Amazon’s upcoming app could add a new dimension to it with live video shows.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse added Music Mode a couple of weeks ago; a feature that will make people sound better when performing in a live room. To make music in the room is easy—just tap the three dots, and select “Audio Quality” from the menu.

You will need to choose the “Music” option, and that will be all. Clubhouse users will be able to use professional audio equipment for their performance, like external USB microphones or mixing boards.

Clubhouse also says it has added stereo support to Clips. This will make shared snippets sound even better than ever. Other thing to note is that Music Mode will support Spatial Audio.

Clubhouse has made some improvements to the search bar with a new update. Clubhouse says users on iOS will be able to wave at their friends directly from Search.

