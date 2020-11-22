Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020: Get Steep Discounts

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, make sure to sign up to get exclusive deals.

Amazon announced that they are releasing Amazing Black Friday Deals starting November 20 to November 27.

Thousands of deals come with steep discounts and low prices. You can expect to get special deals on Sony, iRobot, Samsung, and many more.

People know that Amazon always offers incredible holiday savings on appliances, furniture, clothing, gadgets, and gifting items. As you wait for Amazon to confirm those top-secret deals, here are some things you can shop right now.

1) Amazon Echo

This week is your lucky week if you have been drooling for an Amazon Echo. Amazon placed discounts on the 4th Gen Echo and 4th Gen Echo Dot family. If you want the cheapest Amazon Echo, you can get the Echo flex, which you can get for only $9.99.

Echo Studio is also on sale. You can get it for only $159.99, a 20% discount from $199.99.

2) Smartphone

Don’t expect Apple to have sales on its latest iPhone. However, there are other models that you can shop and get steep discounts.

For instance, you can get a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It’s now $549, giving you a savings of $150.99.

The Motorola Moto G7 is now $131.99, down from $249.99.

3) Laptop

You can find Black Friday deals for Apple MacBook Pro and Air. However, you must read the details before you order.

You can find mostly refurbished MacBooks. Then again, the majority of them are in good condition.

If you’re not into MacBooks, you can choose Lenovo laptops. Its Yoga C740 is now on sale for $617.

For gamers, the Alienware m17 R3 is a top choice. You can get it for only $1,899.

4) Tablets

For iPad Pro with 128GB, you can buy it at $934.92. Other sellers offer it for less than $600. It depends on the storage capacity you wish to get.

Android tablets are also on sale. You can get one for only $99.99, like the Dragon Touch K10 tablet.

Kindles, too, are on sale. The Kindle released last year is only $59.99. It’s a $30 cut from the price tag of $89.99.

5) Apple Watch

There are no deals on Apple Watch 5, the latest model. However, you can get several deals on Watch Series 4.

You can get a lower price if you buy it from a seller that doesn’t offer free Prime shipping. Without free Prime shipping, you can buy Apple Watch Series 4 for only $329.99.

Fossil Gen 5 is also on sale. You can get it for only $179 now and get savings of $116.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale.

If you can’t find the best Black Friday deals on Amazon, don’t worry because other retailers are also launching their own sales.

But if you just want to shop on Amazon, make sure that you sign up for the Amazon Prime account to get free 24-hour shipping. You can cancel your account within 30 days if you don't want to continue.