Amazfit GTR 4 & GTS 4 now works with adidas Running

Smart wearables maker Amazfit has released its Zepp App firmware update version 7.1.0. The update adds support for the adidas Running app. Now, it allows Amazfit’s newly launched GTR 4 and GTS 4 to sync activity data to adidas Running.

Users can instantly check sports performance data on their Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4. It will sync to the Zepp App upon completion of their workout.

The Zepp App account and adidas Running account will connect. Then, users can share sports data like distance, duration, speed, start/end time, and more, to the adidas Running community.

The new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are built for users who lead an active, fitness-focused lifestyle.

Equipped with over 150 sports modes, both sports smartwatches can automatically recognize eight sports, as well as supporting an advanced ‘Track Run mode’ to display professional lap running data. T

he GTR 4 and GTS 4 provide ultra-accurate positioning and movement tracking, thanks to the industry-first dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, built into both smartwatches.

The mini app ecosystem available to users has been further enriched with new apps, including the fitness-themed Weight Records and Calorie Intake Record apps. This helps provide a comprehensive approach to health and fitness from the wrist. Amazfit says more mini apps will also be added soon.

The company behind it

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health, a health technology company.

It offers a wide range of smart watches and bands. Amazfit’s brand essence is “Up Your Game”. It encourages users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance for users to attain their wellness goals.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit now has millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions.

You can visit this page and follow the steps to complete the account link on the Zepp App.

