All Apple iPhone 15 models to have Dynamic Island, says new report

Share the joy

A new report from The Elec says Apple is preparing to expand the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout from the iPhone 14 Pro series to all iPhone 15 models. And it will include non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

OTI Lumionics ConducTorr™ Electrode sketch

The post says Apple has already made orders to its component suppliers including Samsung Display. It has ordered equipment worth KRW 24.1 billion ($19.3 million) from fellow South Korean company Philoptics.

The order is allegedly for etching equipment used to produce Dynamic Island displays.

Samsung Display will expectedly contract more companies in the future. It will help manage the increased Dynamic Island display demand from Apple.

The Elec believes that Apple may finally bring an Under Display (UD) Face ID solution for the iPhone 16 Pro series. We have yet to get details on how the full-screen solution will turn out.

Rumors are circulating that Samsung Display may team up with OTI Lumionics. The latter has been developing a new generation of UD camera with proprietary organic cathode patterning material for optimal clarity above the camera and sensors.

Apple has started trial iPhone 15 production in China based on recent rumors.

The Dynamic Island

Last year, Apple introduced a feature called “Dynamic Island” by applying Hall displays to the Pro and Pro Max models, the top lineup of the iPhone 14 series.

Apple drilled the front camera module and the user’s facial recognition technology ‘Face ID’ to free up space. Software created a kind of “island” around these modules for various functions.

Hall display refers to a technology that drills a hole in the top of the front of the display to free up space for camera module lenses, etc.

In the past, the front of the iPhone applied a notch design with the top part of the screen recessed down, freeing up space such as the camera module and Face ID (facial recognition).

By applying a Hall display instead of a notch design, it now has more display area, to increase user immersion.



If Hall displays will arrive to the regular and Plus models, all four types under the series can have the Dynamic Island.





Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

