Airbnb-Rolls-Out-Anti-Party-Technology

It aims to crack down on rowdy guests.

Anti-Party Technology to Be Deployed

In the past, Airbnb guests could invite friends to their rental homes or apartment. The company allowed authorized parties. However, in August 2020, Airbnb banned guests from having a party, whether it is authorized or not. The Halloween party shooting might have been the last straw that forced the company to stop this activity.

Unfortunately, some guests still managed to host a party in their rental space. Now, it is deploying an anti-party technology that easily cracks down on guests who are known to trash houses they have booked.

The said technology is now being tested in Australia. It will look at various factors, scan positive reviews, length of time trip, distance to the listing, and many others. They can help in determining whether a booking will be used for hosting a party. After operating in Australia, it will be implemented in the US and Canada.

According to Airbnb, the technology aims to “reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorized parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbors, and the communities we serve.”

The trial of this technology has been ongoing in Australia since October 2021. The company said that it has been very effective. “We have seen a 35 percent drop in incidents of unauthorized parties in the areas of Australia where this pilot has been in effect. We are now ending the pilot phase in Australia and codifying this product nationwide. We are hoping for similar success as we begin testing this in the US and Canada.”



The Pandemic Started

Before the Covid pandemic, the company allowed hosts to let their properties be used for throwing house parties. But it banned guests from showering parties not authorized by the property owner.

In 2019, it changed its policies against open-invite parties. Hosts could be ejected from the platform if they let chronic party houses. These are parties that disrupted wider neighborhoods.

When the pandemic began, house party bookings rose because parts and clubs have been closed. In August 2020, it banned all parties and events. It only became permanent in June 2022.

The technology will prevent a reservation attempt. But guests can still book a private room or a hotel room through the platform. However, they can no longer rent an entire house.

Airbnb admitted that this is not a perfect system. Some bookings can still get through and parties can still be held in a rental.

But the company is confident that such technology will help them in their goal of stopping rowdy guests and parties. Airbnb is also seeking partnerships with experts and communities to complement these efforts. It’s been investing in its Neighborhood Support Line to provide direct communication with neighbors about potential parties.

This technology is more robust than its under-25 system. It also focuses on guests under the age of 25 with no positive reviews who book locally. It is optimistic that it will impact the safety of the community and significantly reduce unauthorized parties.

