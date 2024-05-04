AI video editing software: 5 to look out for

Share the joy

Credit: UNDP.org

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is the technology for now and the future. Everyone is catching the fever, and creators are having a filled day when it comes to editing with AI. Here, we help you with five of the best AI video editing software that can help take your editing to the next level.

In no particular order, here are five quality video editing software programs you can use to take your editing to the next level:

DeepBrain AI:

This software costs $24 per month but offers a free demo that gives you limited access to some of its features. Some of the key features of DeepBrain AI include real-time interaction, multilingual capabilities, works easily with existing systems, and customizable avatars.

On the flip side, DeepBrain software depends on certain technological infrastructure to be effective.

Synthesia:

Synthesia is free but offers a paid version that costs $30 per month. Key features include professional templates, seamless screen recording, free educational resources, and more.

However, Synthesia lacks API access and limited AI voice-over and audio-syncing functionalities.

Wondershare Filmora:

Wondershare Filmora is one of the best traditional video editing tools with AI features. This software has been around for a long time but has now been upgraded with AI technology. Among its new features are: letting you cut out objects out of scenes by painting their area on the screen; AI silence detection; AI motion tracking; AI audio stretching; and AI audio denoise.

However, Wondershare Filmora runs slow on low-end computers, which may be a big put-off for some users.

This software costs $67.97 per year and is also available for $109.99 in a one-time payment.

Vmaker AI:

Next is Vmaker AI. This software is an AI video editor that works best at converting your raw videos into viral videos in a matter of minutes. It has the capability to analyze your raw videos and add intro cards, transitions, B-rolls, text effects, animation, and more.

Vmaker AI has a paid and free plan. The free plan comes with a watermark, while the paid version, which costs $24 per month, offers unlimited features but without the watermark.

Munch:

Want to create top quality social media clips? Then, you should be looking at Munch. Munch uses a marketing-based algorithm to create content that is just perfect for your social media posts.

Its key features include the ability to use market-based algorithms, the use of a caption generator, the ability to create clips tailored towards specific social media platforms, and support for multiple languages.

Munch costs $49 per month but offers a free trial for a limited time.

There are so many great AI video editing software programs out there, and if you think there is one worthy of being added to the list, then make use of the comment section to give us feedback.

