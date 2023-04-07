AI Text-to-Video Is Finally Here: Amazing or Terrifying?

Share the joy

AI Text-to-Video Moving at a Rapid Pace

A few years ago, people were amazed by deep fakes. But they were also terrified. Then, ChatGPT came. Followed by the arrival of Stable Diffusion, DALL-E-2, etc. These programs can produce realistic images by simply giving AI a description.

But AI does not stop there. AI can now generate video from the text. You may have seen AI-generated clips that circulated on social media in the last few days. For example, some tools generated a video of Donald Trump meeting Godzilla.

However, the result was a bit awkward. But AI is evolving. Soon, the videos generated by AI will be indistinguishable from real clips. And this can bring a lot of new issues.

This generative AI uses data not owned by the AI tool. The copyright holders do not get monetary compensation. This will be a huge problem. People will train their AIs on all movies. Then, they will build new stories using this tool.

Are These AI-Generated Videos Qualified for Copyright Protection?

Unfortunately, they are not. According to this article, “USCO cited the Compendium of U.S. Copyright Office Practices, which states that copyrights will be refused for any work not created by humans.”

Because the videos are not created by humans, they are not covered by copyright law.

Nevertheless, if these generators are used responsibly, they can be beneficial to a variety of contexts, including education, entertainment, and marketing, among others. A marketing team could use a generator to create promotional videos for a product or service. Educators, on the other hand, could use it to generate instructional videos for their students.

Unfortunately, they are not perfect. The generated videos may contain inaccuracies. They may not be able to capture the nuances of human emotions and expressions as a video created by humans.

These generators also require computational resources. As a result, they limit their accessibility to those with no high-end hardware.

Can You Get Sued for AI-Generated Videos?

Even though they are not protected by copyright laws, you could still be sued. If your videos contain defamatory or false information that can harm a person’s reputation or a business, then you, as the creator, could be sued for libel or defamation.

If you included videos that violate privacy laws such as footage or information about people without their consent, then you could be sued for invasion of privacy.

It is vital to note that AI-generated content is not exempted from legal liability. Thus, as a creator, you must ensure that your content does not infringe on the rights of others. You should also seek legal advice to make sure that your AI-generated videos do not violate any laws or regulations.

AI-generated diodes can save time and resources. They can be useful if you simply want to create simple videos. But they may not be suitable for creative projects. They lack some details. Thus, if you wish to create a promo video for your business that showcases your brand, then you might consider creating a video from scratch.

