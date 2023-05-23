AI startup Anthropic secures $450M funding from Google, Salesforce, Zoom

Share the joy

Anthropic, a prominent generative AI startup co-founded by OpenAI veterans, has raised $450 million in a Series C funding round led by Spark Capital.

The startup is looking to raise funding at a valuation of more than $4.1 billion. Investors included Google, Salesforce, Zoom, Sound Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and other unnamed VC firms.

It appears to indicate a significant conviction in the potential of Anthropic’s technology. It employs AI to perform a wide range of conversational and text processing activities.

“We are thrilled that these leading investors and technology companies are supporting Anthropic’s mission: AI research and products that put safety at the frontier,” CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement.

“The systems we are building are being designed to provide reliable AI services that can positively impact businesses and consumers now and in the future.”

Zoom and Anthropic have announced a collaboration to develop customer-facing AI products focusing on dependability, efficiency, and safety.

A Familiar Face

Fraser Kelton, the former head of product at OpenAI, has also joined Spark Capital as a venture partner.

Spark was an early Anthropic investment, but it has since increased its efforts to find early-stage AI firms, particularly in the generative AI field.

“All of us at Spark are excited to partner with Dario and the entire Anthropic team on their mission to build reliable and honest AI systems,” Yasmin Razavi, a general partner at Spark Capital, said in a press release.

“Anthropic has assembled a world-class technical team that is dedicated to building safe and capable AI systems. The overwhelmingly positive response to Anthropic’s products and research hints at AI’s broader potential for unlocking a new paradigm of flourishing in our societies.”

Anthropic’s war chest is currently $1.45 billion, trailing OpenAI’s $11.3 billion. Adept has funded $415 million, while competitor Inflection AI has raised $225 million.

Amodei, the former vice president of research at OpenAI, founded Anthropic as a public benefit organization in 2021. He brought with him other OpenAI personnel. He left OpenAI due to a dispute about the company’s growing commercial focus.

Anthropic competes with OpenAI and other startups in text-generation and image-generation AI systems, but it has loftier goals.

The next-generation algorithm replaces Claude, Anthropic’s chatbot. It can perform activities such as searching, summarizing, writing and coding, and answering queries. It is comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Claude

But Anthropic makes the case that Claude, released in March, is “much less likely to produce harmful outputs,” “easier to converse with” and “[far] more steerable” than the alternatives.

Anthropic’s pitch deck argues that its technique for training AI, called “constitutional AI,” makes the behavior of systems both easier to understand and simpler to adjust as needed.

In its quest for generative AI superiority, Anthropic recently expanded the context window — Claude’s “memory” — from 9,000 tokens to 100,000 tokens, with “tokens” representing parts of words.

Anthropic estimates that its next-gen model will require on the order of 1025 FLOPs, or floating point operations. It’ll require roughly a billion dollars in spending over the next 18 months.

In fact, Anthropic aims to raise as much as $5 billion over the next two years.

However, Anthropic’s pitch deck suggests that big-pocketed tech giants may be using their startup in a proxy war against Microsoft.

“With our Series C funding, we hope to grow our product offerings, support business that will responsibly deploy Claude in the market, and further AI safety research,” the company wrote in a press release this morning.

“Our team is focused on AI alignment techniques that allow AI systems to better handle adversarial conversations, follow precise instructions and generally be more transparent about their behaviors and limitations.”

