AI Password Cracking — It Can Crack Passwords in Under a Minute

Share the joy

AI Password Cracking Tools

Image

There are many great things about AI services. But they also come with risks. One of them is AI’s capability to crack passwords. PassGAN is one of the tools hackers can use to steal your passwords in less than a minute.

It uses the latest AI. In under one minute, it compromised more than 50% of passwords.

According to this study, PassGAN can crack any kind of 7-character password. And yes, even if it contains symbols, it is still easier for AI to crack it.

On the other hand, if your password contains more than 18 characters, then they are generally safe against cracking. It can take more than 10 months to decrypt passwords containing only numbers. However, if you combine symbols, numbers, and upper and lower-case letters, then it will take many many years for AI to crack it.

Unfortunately, according to Statista, “Approximately six out of ten Americans had passwords between eight and 11 characters long in 2021. However, another 20 percent of respondents only created passwords with over 12 characters.”

How to Protect Your Password?

Since it takes months to years for AI to crack a password with more than 18 characters, make sure to create complex passwords. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols. Do not use common phrases, names, or dates that can be easily guessed.

If two-factor authentication is available, use it. This can add another security level to your account. It does so by requiring a second method of identification. It can be a text message or fingerprint.

Changing your passwords regularly is highly recommended. Do this every six months. And make sure that you are not reusing the same password across multiple accounts.

If you have a hard time remembering all your passwords, you may use a password manager. It can help you create and store strong, unique passwords for every account. In that way, you do not have to remember them all.

However, it is pertinent that you use an extremely difficult-to-hack password for your password manager. Even though it is difficult to hack, make sure that it is easier for you to remember. You may use a short phrase that is easy to remember but difficult for others to guess. For instance, your Facebook password can be “MyFaceBook6528IsLocked#!.”

You may also create a sentence where every word corresponds to a letter in your password. For example, “My favorite color is blue” could become “MfciB1sBlu!”.

You should also be wary of phishing scams. They are a common way that hackers try to steal passwords. Be cautious of emails or messages that ask for your password or personal information, and only enter your login credentials on trusted websites.

Make sure that your devices and software are updated with the latest security patches. This will protect you and your devices against known vulnerabilities.

You should also avoid using public WiFi if you want to access your bank accounts and emails. Instead, opt to use your own phone’s Internet or use mobile Wi-Fi.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

