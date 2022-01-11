Share the joy













AI meets Social Media: The Way of the Future?

Is AI the way of the social media future? In fact, that future is already here. Day-to-day, you would be surprised to learn how many posts powered by artificial intelligence, not human minds, already make their way into your feed. And the ball has only just begun to roll. AI for social media is already predicted to reach $2 billion by 2023. Where to from there? Let’s take a look.

The AI social media revolution

If AI is already being used in social media posts, what does that look like in practice? AI works in almost exactly the same way as any smart social media marketer does. It gathers information, analyzes it, and then makes content decisions based on its findings. The difference is that it does it better. AI can do data crunching for analytics and pattern-forming actions at an incredible rate, humans are limited on how much data they can process in a period. There’s no memory lapse, just immense processing power that could work 24/7 to be the ideal meme machine.

AI in practice

So, what does this AI revolution look like in practice? Currently, we are in a phase where our social media marketing efforts are machine-assisted, but human-created. Current social AI identifies online trends, can evaluate how effectively existing content was received and interacted with, and schedule forthcoming posts. All freeing up the marketer’s time to use on better things. Here’s the key areas of potential:

Copywriting : AI is ideal to streamline the content creation process and decrease human editing time.

: AI is ideal to streamline the content creation process and decrease human editing time. Visual Content : Augmented reality marketing offers immense potential for interactive visual content

: Augmented reality marketing offers immense potential for interactive visual content Speedy Decisions: Responding to the news cycle is a key part of timely social media marketing. AI can help you track important media stories without wasting human eyes on the matter.

Localization: AI has immense potential to remove language barriers, translate, and localize effortlessly.

Beyond zero-sum thinking

A key worry when discussing how AI is going to transform social media is that machine learning will eventually ‘steal’ jobs, becoming a detrimental, not improved, presence in the industry. Let’s be real, however. Social media marketers are struggling to keep up with the volume and pace of the necessary daily tasks required not to earn income, but simply to keep up with data analytics. With AI like Alison, yellowHEAD’s creative analysis and ideation technology, to take the guesswork out of your content creation, and otherwise improve your marketing efficiency, AI has the potential to save outsourcing money and help you automate processes for a better marketing experience, not a reduced one. With a less arduous content creation and analytics chain, this frees you to focus on the areas of social media marketing that require the finesse of human input.

AI represents the next big step in social media experiences. Advertising in the digital age needs new strategies and fresh thought, and AI allows for the development of better, smarter ways to leverage those strategies. Over the next few years, expect to see the global embrace of AI-based technologies throughout the social media experience accelerate, particularly in the small and medium business environment. A revolution is coming- are you ready?

