Ahead of 5G rollout, Emirates, Air India can flights to certain US cities

Some airlines including Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines, and ANA are all cancelling flights to some cities in the US ahead of this week’s rollout of C-band 5G. The airlines are worried that the 5G rollout could potentially interfere with some instruments, especially the Boeing 777 aircraft. There is still no clearcut agreement between cell carries, federal agencies, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers on policies regarding how the rollout should be handled.

Emirates is suspending all flights to the following US cities including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle from 19 January 2022. The suspension, according to a statement from the airline will remain until further notice. The case of Emirates is understandable, the airline is regarded as the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircrafts.

The cancellation and suspension are coming despite earlier assurances made by both AT& and Verizon that they would suspend the rollout of the 5G network. Some airlines however, according to Reuters, have switched aircraft models as a precautionary measure.

“Airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded” as a result of the new 5G deployments, the airlines wrote in their letter per The Verge. “Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies,” that could cause “chaos” and strand “tens of thousands of Americans overseas.”

“When deployed next to runways, the 5G signals could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather,” United Airlines said in its own statement sent to The Verge. In the absence of more safeguards, the rollout of 5G spectrum could “result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities” and cause “hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations and disruptions for customers across the industry in 2022, [and] also the suspension of cargo flights into these locations.”

The 5G network was a subject of great controversies and discuss at the very peak of the pandemic—with millions fearing it could impact the health of people. AT&T and Verizon however, are bent on the rollout considering the huge amount they have both invested in an auction in 2021.

