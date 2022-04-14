Share the joy

Advances in mobile technology give added edge to live casinos

Advances in mobile technology have provided a range of benefits, which have led to an improvement in the live online casino experience for players. Let’s take a look at the most important developments that are revolutionizing the online casino industry.

Casino apps

Online casino apps are now fully compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. This enables smartphones to transform live roulette casinos into an immersive experience. Apps take full advantage of the powerful sound, graphics and functionality of smartphones to achieve this. Casino apps feature user interfaces which are easy to navigate and are interactive. In some cases, casino apps provide a selection of games that have been specifically designed for gambling apps.

Intuitive touch controls

Advances in mobile technology have created a more convenient gaming experience for players. The intuitive touch controls featured on online gambling apps offer advantages for slot and live casino games. Touch screen and motion detector on iPhones, which take advantage of various sensors, make the games even more accessible to players. The touch controls also include zoom features, which provide players with the opportunity to increase the size of the table or the roulette wheel, depending on which part of the game is being focused on in a particular stage of the live roulette game.

A further advantage created by the zoom function is the contribution it makes to another essential element of mobile gambling apps: the ease with which players can place their bets on online roulette games.

Improved internet connectivity

Casino apps have also benefited from improved internet connectivity, which is particularly important for live dealer games, as speed is of the essence. The roll out of 5G has the potential to improve connectivity through improved data sharing with the cloud. In the future, 6G networks will provide even bigger improvements in speed and capacity. It will also reduce latency, which refers to the time taken for data transfer. This is an essential element of live casinos and is required in order to reduce any delays in the live action.

Susan Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solution), highlighted the advantages 6G will bring to a range of industries: “Beyond its technical contributions, the Roadmap shows how 6G can benefit society and industries in a variety of sectors – as well as how North America will become an epicentre of innovation-driven economic growth in a new era of wireless.”

Advances in mobile technology have provided live casinos with a host of benefits. Through the use of smartphones, players can use casino apps to access live online casino games, such as roulette, and enjoy the same experience as when using a desktop or laptop. Intuitive touch controls give players the opportunity to navigate casino games on smartphones. Improved internet connectivity through 4G and 5G, and in the future 6G, will continue to enhance the overall live online casino experience by increasing internet speeds and reducing latency.

