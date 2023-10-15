Adobe Unveils Firefly Generative AI – Future of Creativity and AI

Share the joy

Adobe’s Firefly Generative AI

Generative AI is a popular topic now. It refers to algorithms that can create brand-new output from a massive amount of data the models are trained on. Contrary to other forms of AI, generative AI creates content. It can analyze data or help control a self-driving car.

With its rise, Adobe has been looking for ways to optimize its workflows. During the Adobe Max event, the company unveiled the Firefly Image 2 model. It is the latest version that powers Photoshop’s Generative Fill. It also launched two new models for generating design templates and vector images.

The company states that the new model can generate higher-quality images, specifically high-frequency details, such as skin texture, hands, and facial features. Images that have been generated with the use of this model are in higher resolution. They also feature more color contrast.

The new model also includes AI-powered editing features that can help you customize the results. Photo settings can be manually or automatically applied to adjust the depth of field, and field of view of an image.

The company also introduced the Generative Match feature. It affects the style of generated content in a way that it matches specific images. As a user, you can choose from a preselected list of photos or upload your own references to mimic the style. You can control the resemblance using a slider.

But all images generated by this AI model will have a digital nutrition label. It means that it has metadata that can identify images as photos generated by AI.

“We led development of Content Credentials, a kind of “digital nutrition label” that allows creators to attach to their work information such as their name, the date, and the tools and edits used to create a piece of content. This information is designed to bring more transparency and trust to digital content.” Adobe

However, despite Adobe’s effort to prevent users from copying protected content, it is still not enough to fully protect other peoples’ creations. The feature seems to just limit the company’s liability instead of preventing copycat behavior.

Realistic Images

Currently, generative AI can create highly realistic images that are virtually indistinguishable from genuine photographs. This raises significant concerns about copyright infringement and intellectual property violations when these AI systems are used to generate or replicate copyrighted images without permission.

It can also be used to create manipulated or fake photos that can be misleading or harmful. These manipulated images, sometimes referred to as deepfakes, can be used to spread disinformation, defame individuals, or even commit fraud.

The ability to generate lifelike images of people, even if they don’t exist, can raise privacy concerns. Individuals may have their likeness used without consent for various purposes, such as creating fake social media profiles, phishing attempts, or other malicious activities. As generative AI techniques improve, it becomes increasingly challenging to distinguish between real and generated images. This can make it more difficult to identify and mitigate issues related to fake or manipulated photos.

