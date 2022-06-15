Adobe testing free-to-use version of Photoshop on the web

Share the joy

Adobe free-to-use version of Photoshop on the web could soon be a thing of reality. This is the company’s own way of opening up the service to every user across the world.

To make this a reality, Adobe is now testing the free version of its famous app in Canada. Users in that country will be able to access Photoshop on the web through a free Adobe account reports The Verge. Described by Adobe as “freemium” the version will come with lesser features than the premium or paid version for users. However, freemium users will still have access to enough tools to perform most of the Photoshop’s major features.

“We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” says Maria Yap, Adobe’s VP of digital imaging per The Verge.

Adobe’s objective is quite clear, the company wants to open up its app to as many users as possible. With this, it will be able to encourage more people to pay for the full version.

“I want to see Photoshop meet users where they’re at now,” Yap says. “You don’t need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop.”

There is currently no fixed date as to when the freemium version of Photoshop will be available for all users. That, said it is interesting to know that one of the world’s most popular apps will soon be available for people for free.

The company also previewed a new AI-powered Neural Filter that will be available to the main Photoshop app. The new “photo restoration” filter according to The Verge, can transform a beaten-up yellowed photo and automatically clean up scratches and restore some of the color. The new filter is capable of bringing an old photo back to life, when combined with the existing colorize filter for adding color to black-and-white photos.

In 2019, Adobe added an AI-powered app that directly integrates Photoshop tricks within your phone camera. This will further bring out your creative ability; just that this time around, it will all happen within your smartphone’s camera.

The app is designed to bring Photoshop editing tricks and artificial intelligence directly to the camera on your smartphone. You will be able to capture, edit, and share photos on major social media networks same way you do on other camera apps.

