The End of Flash: Adobe Discontinues Support for Flash

Adobe recommends uninstalling Flash from your computer.

The end of Flash is today.

It was a revolutionary software. It changed the user experience around the world.

It started in 1996. Its popularity grew in the late 90s until the 2000s. By simply installing the Flash plug-in, you can access interactive sites with videos, music, and a lot more.

Businesses implemented Flash on their sites to offer a more interactive experience. YouTube used Flash when it started in 2005.

Most sites required their users to install Flash first to get a better user experience. Over 1.3 billion computer owners used Flash.

But its popularity didn’t last long.

YouTube Started Using HTML5

In January 2010, YouTube announced that it would be using an HTML5 video player. The switch was part of a trend that made HTML5 be the industry standard to present dynamic content online.

Then, in 2010, Steve Jobs wrote a post about his thoughts on Flash. He said that Apple couldn’t continue supporting Flash software because of its many errors and issues. He added that the iPhone and iPad won’t support Flash.

Although Adobe argued about Job’s thoughts on Flash, it announced in 2011 that it would stop supporting Flash for mobile device configurations. It indicated that Flash lost the game against HTML5.

The increasing bugs and risks for hosting companies urged leaders to support the end of Flash and utilized HTML5 instead.

Various tech leaders called out Adobe to end Flash. Mozilla also announced that it will ban Flash on its browser.

Google also updated its Chrome to pause Flash by default. It forced users to hit the play button if they wish to view Flash in action.

Later on, all major Internet browsers announced their plans to stop supporting Flash as they switched to HTML5.

Flash Accepted Defeat

Thus, in 2017, Adobe announced that it will drop support for the said plug-in on December 31, 2020.

Adobe provided information about its plans to end support for Flash. The support page stated that users must uninstall Flash from their computers to protect their systems.

Apart from providing updates, Adobe will also remove all download links from its website. In that way, users can’t install the software anymore.

Hackers and malware makers always target the Flash Player. If Adobe will stop supporting it, the plug-in won’t receive security updates, thereby, exposing your computers to new attacks and vulnerabilities.

Thus, the best option for you is to remove and install the Flash Player.

Developers Love an Open Source

But why tech companies prefer HTML5?

Even though Flash is awesome, HTML5 is better.

For one, HTML5 is open-source. In that case, any developer can contribute to help improve it. It allows home users and businesses to use it without any fear.

But Flash is a proprietary product. Adobe controls it. In that case, its development was slow, leading to poor security control.

Today’s web accepts the use of open standards, like HTML5.

Furthermore, HTML consumes less power, unlike Flash.

But it’s not a goodbye for your favorite Flash games. You can still play them online.

For instance, you can go to the Internet Archives and revisit those games, animations, and apps. But you can only play them through emulation.

For now, you must ensure that you uninstalled Flash from your computer for security purposes.