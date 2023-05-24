Adobe Adds Generative-AI Art Software Firefly to Photoshop

Share the joy

Adobe’s Generative-AI Art Software Firefly

Adobe’s new generative AI is incredible. It is a great update to Content-Aware Fill. The is in beta now. The tool is based on the Firefly image generator. Its system is trained on licensed content, rather than the work from artists across the internet.

Adobe Firefly was a huge launch for the company. It sits at the center of the ecosystem. But over the past year, it has stayed on the sidelines. Newcomers started to offer more powerful tools to create videos, images, and sound.

When you use Generative Fill, you will be selecting a tool, like a lasso, magic wand, etc. Then, type a text prompt. The tool can remove and add elements to your image.

Incorporating this AI-powered image generation into Photoshop will dramatically boost how users edit photos.

You can add or delete elements from the images. This tool can also match the style and lighting of the existing images.

Currently, it is in a new Photoshop beta app. But the company is planning to introduce it to all customers by the end of this year.

“Features in Photoshop’s May 2023 release, like the Remove Tool, build on this innovation, and now that we are entering a new era of AI, the advent of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level. Over the last few months, we have integrated this exciting new technology into Photoshop in a major step toward a more natural, intuitive, and fun way to work.” – Photoshop

When Firefly was launched, Adobe called it one of the most successful launches. It has created more than 70 million images in the first month.

Generative Fill is useful not just in recreating some areas of a photo. Rather, it can also be used to replace some parts of a photo that you have highlighted using Photoshop’s selection tool.

Avoiding Lawsuits

Since it relies on its own image collection and media that users can view and download, Adobe may avoid the backlash that other image generator tools are facing.

Getty Images, for instance, sued Stability AI in January. Stability AI is the company that developed Stable Diffusion. Getty Images accused the company of copyright infringement. That is, Stability AI copied millions of its images without obtaining the right license.

Stability, on the other hand, filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

If an AI image creator is used to generate images that infringe on someone’s intellectual property rights, such as copyright or trademark, the person whose rights have been violated may have grounds to file a lawsuit. For example, if the AI image creator is used to create images that closely resemble copyrighted artwork or logos, it could potentially be a violation of copyright or trademark law.

However, the liability for such infringements may not necessarily rest solely on the AI image creator itself. Depending on the circumstances, the user or operator of the AI image creator may also be held responsible. For instance, if an individual uses an AI image creator to create and distribute infringing images, they could be held liable for copyright or trademark infringement.

