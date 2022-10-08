Acer launches world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop

Share the joy

Acer has launched the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop called Swift Edge. The company designed it to maximize the productivity and creativity demands of the present-day hybrid workforce.

The 16-inch laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors. And it ships the Microsoft Pluton security processor by default. This adds better defense against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The Acer Swift Edge also features a 4K OLED display supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 500 nits peak brightness for visuals.

The Acer Swift Edge has both a Red Dot 2022 award and a 2022 Good Design award.

The Design

The 16-inch lightweight laptop boasts a simple yet sleek design. It weighs only 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) and measures 12.95 mm (0.51 inches) in height.

The Acer Swift Edge sports an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum (Mg-Al alloy) chassis to make it more portable and durable.

The design concept showcases precise linear structural details, a sharp rear edge, and a simple aesthetic that inherits the Swift series’ stylish and premium feel.

Performance and Security Features

Powered by the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, the Acer Swift Edge is equipped to support the performance demands of go-to applications and business needs.

Power users get exceptional processing speed and smooth responsiveness that accelerate their productivity and collaboration with up to 8 high performance “Zen 3+” cores built on advanced 6 nm process technology.

For IT administrators, AMD PRO technologies deliver multilayered security features to keep threats at bay. And it has comprehensive manageability options that scale for long-term stability and reliability.

The processors integrate Microsoft Pluton, a security processor designed by Microsoft that hardens new Windows 11 PCs with additional protection for sensitive assets like credentials and encryption keys.

To further keep users at ease, it comes with a biometric authentication. It also has a Noble Wedge Lock slot as an added layer of security protection to help safeguard user and company data.

Display and Connectivity

The 16-inch laptop also features a narrow bezel with a 92% screen-to body-ratio and has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience.

The all-new Acer Swift Edge also supports the next generation in advanced connectivity needs. It offers Wi-Fi 6Efor high-speed wireless connections and file sharing, and a smooth 4K streaming experience.

It also includes a generous offer of essential ports such as HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging capabilities, two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack, taking portable productivity and convenience to a whole new level.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) will be available in October in North America starting at USD 1,499.99, in EMEA starting at EUR 1,499, and in China starting at RMB 7,999.

