8 Tips to Boost Engagement on Twitter this Holiday Season

Twitter has shared new tips for brands to boost engagement, and maximize their outreach and promotions this holiday season.

You may already have extensive strategies in place. But these tips may inspire you to do more.

1. Refresh your profile and pinned Tweet

Twitter advises businesses to update their profile images and pinned tweets to align with the season.

It includes the image on your profile header. And a few tweaks here and there can add a refreshing, seasonal vibe to your profile.

2. Add urgency in your ad copy

Twitter says brands can get better responses this season by adding a sense of urgency to their tweets. It will encourage the target audience to act.

“This could be through limited-time offers, displaying products low on stock, or limited-time free shipping,” says Twitter.

You may find this as a common advertising approach. But it may be worth to highlight limited time offers to boost engagement.

3. Use polls

Twitter says brands must use polls to engage audiences this holiday season.

A timely, seasonal question may spark engagement, and enhance association with your brand.

You can tie these results to your promotions. And you can gather insights into what your audience wants. Or, it may be an introduction to your latest campaign.

4. Use Website Cards

When you run Twitter ads, use website cards. It automatically creates a preview image from the link in your tweet text. And you can use a card organically.

You have no need to upload different images with each tweet. It pulls your preview image automatically. And it maximizes the clickable area for more click-throughs.

To start using website cards, enable it from here. You must ensure that your link is the last element of your tweet copy, following your text and any other content.

5. Don’t over hashtag

“Hashtags are great for connecting to the conversation, but make sure you don’t use more than one or two. It keeps it to the point and makes sure that the focus remains on the Tweet itself,” explains Twitter.

Focus on your message, not the broader conversation.

By limiting your use of hashtags, you will drive direct responses. And people will align to your promotion and text.

6. Refresh your ad creatives

Twitter says brands must refresh their copies regularly.

“Refresh your Tweets or creatives every two weeks to help maintain a high-quality score in auctions. Your Tweets and creatives should change with the season, building excitement as Christmas gets closer,” says Twitter.

You may have limited time to fully test your approach. But Twitter notes that updating your creative may boost your overall ad performance.

7. Play with conversation settings

Twitter says you must consider recently added conversation settings to limit replies to your tweets.

“You can now have a private conversation publicly. Host a panel or interview, engage with some of your customers or invite some other brands to the thread to create a different kind of discussion,” says Twitter.

8. Create a healthy balance

Don’t pitch too hard. Twitter wants you to ensure a balance in your tweet messaging.

“It’s important to maintain a balance between sales content and content that adds value. This could be as basic as a product guide or recipe, or simply emotive, uplifting content that will shroud your brand in a warm, fuzzy feeling,” says Twitter.

Balance is the key to maintain engaging tweets. It keeps your target audience involved in your content. The more involved they are, the more they will read your tweets—and respond favorably.