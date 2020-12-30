8 IDEAS ON HOW TO WRITE AN ESSAY ABOUT CULTURE

Writing an essay is like telling a story or expressing your ideas on a certain topic. So what happens when it is related to culture, the way of life of a people? That is definitely the idea on what a cultural essay looks like. Have you ever been given an essay that relates to culture? What are those ideas that can help you write a perfect culture essay? These are some of the questions we intend to address in the article. Let us get an understanding of the background term “culture”.

Culture can simply be defined as the characteristic of a group of people which is defined by certain factors such as religion, dressing, language, lifestyle etc. Culture differs in the world from place to place and there are similarities that exist between the cultures of different groups of people. Different things such as foods, clothing, and marriage bring about these differences.

CHARACTERISTICS OF A CULTURE

1) Culture is shared

Culture is something that is shared among people. There is this general trend of people carrying the culture of another. This means culture can be passed through different tribes, regions, and countries. The process of sharing the culture of another place, people or group is called “enculturation”. Language for example is a typical example; it’s a process of communication among different people and can be transferred in scenarios such as group discussions, public speaking or informal communication.

2) Culture is learnt

Some culture is inherited, while we learn others. Eating, dressing are common cultural norms that people learn and adopt. Small children and babies learn about the culture of their families by watching and learning from their parents or older ones. So in our daily lives, we see and get interested in learning other people’s culture.

3) It is continuous

Culture is a continuous process; it keeps on growing and existing. It is also adaptive to change i.e. past and present history affects culture.

4) Culture varies

The elements that make up culture definitely vary from place to place. Language, dressing, eating, speaking are elements that differ in different places.

TYPES OF CULTURE

There are different types of culture which includes:

1) Material culture

Material culture refers to things that people create and give meaning to it

2) Dressing

Dressing cannot be ignored when it comes to culture. It is the identity of a particular person. Dressing particularly differentiates a person from another.

3) Language

Language is one of the most popular forms of material culture. No language means there is no concept for culture. Different cultures speak different languages. Even if an area or group of people speaks the same language, there may still be some cultural differences between them. Language is the first element of culture we learn right from birth before other elements like dressing, food etc. So this highlights the importance of language to culture.

4) Religion

Religion is another important aspect of culture; religion cuts across all aspects of the society because it has to do with the beliefs of people about the supernatural existence of a being. We have Christianity, Islam, African traditional religions, Buddhism etc. These different religions are associated with different people and some are commonly practiced in different regions than others. Religion is a cultural identity.

WHAT IS A CULTURAL ESSAY?

Writing a cultural essay may be one of the things that would make most college students buy research papers online because they do not understand the concept of a cultural essay. What is a cultural essay? This is the big question we need to answer before we even talk about how we can write it and good ideas that will give us the best cultural essays.

A cultural essay is simply an essay that has “culture” as its main theme. It could be narrative, descriptive, and expository. A narrative cultural essay can be an author’s personal experience about another culture i.e. writing about the culture of another place you visited.

A descriptive cultural essay can be one in which you write about the culture of a people you find fascinating or interesting. E.g A descriptive essay about ancient Egypt.

A cultural essay could also be an expository where you present facts and information based on your cultural research. You could also persuade a reader to accept your point of view about a particular cultural related concept or cultural practice in a particular place.

STRUCTURE OF A CULTURAL ESSAY

The structure of a cultural identity essay basically comprises three main sections i) Introduction ii) Body paragraph iii) conclusion. Just like other essays, the writer should be able to address a specific issue based on the subject matter he/she is discussing.

1) Introduction

Introduction is the first paragraph of a cultural essay. Introduction presents the opportunity to introduce your topic to the readers. Also it requires brief background information about the cultural identity you are writing on. It should also contain your thesis statement.

2) Body

The body of your cultural essay takes the largest part and is an important part of your essay. In cultural essays, different paragraphs are used to address and explain important aspects of a cultural identity. The topic plays a major role in determining how many paragraphs will make up your essay. Ensure that there is a logical flow of ideas and concepts explained from one paragraph to the other.

3) Conclusion

Conclusion is the last part of your cultural essay where you restate your thesis statement and summarize your main points contained in your body paragraphs. Closing statements about your topic can also be made in the conclusion.

IDEAS ON HOW TO WRITE A PERFECT CULTURAL ESSAY

After the general knowledge about what a culture, the concepts of a cultural essay, its structure and outline. Let us discuss the best ideas that can help you get that perfect cultural essay written if you don’t wish to hire a writer from wiseessays.com.

1) Know where to focus

The term culture is a very broad topic, so you must know which aspect of culture you intend writing on. Language, religion, dressing, food are different elements that make up culture. So decide on what your topic is going to focus on.

2) Carry out intensive research

It is very important to do extensive research especially when you are writing about the culture of another region or place you aren’t familiar with. Go online, read books and bring out facts that concern them. This will give you enough materials to work with.

3) Brainstorm

Brainstorming is important in order to reflect the experiences you had that would provide readers with a clear picture of their cultural identity.

4) Show but don’t give details

In accomplishing your objectives tell the readers about what they would want to know but don’t give details except in your body paragraphs. That means your introduction should be clear and interesting.

5) Transitions can help

Making use of transitions such as “additionally, “thus”, “therefore” can help enhance a natural and logical flow among your paragraphs and throughout your essay.

6) Remain personal

Make use of the first person pronoun “I” in describing your experiences throughout your essay.

7) Don’t discriminate

When writing a cultural essay avoid giving your readers a discriminating tone about other cultures. Even if you don’t understand the reasons for some behaviors or norms, do not criticize them but rather ensure you give your readers a better understanding and let them know the important differences between cultures.

8) Proofread, revise and edit

Finally you need to proofread your written essay to check and eliminate spelling and grammatical mistakes.