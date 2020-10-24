8 great tips to increase real estate agent productivity

Reports and surveys show that real estate is one of the most stressful and competitive lines of work in America today. It’s a high-pressure job with clear ups and downs; finalizing a sale can leave an agent feeling on top of the world, but missing out on a deal or watching an open house event go poorly can leave you wondering what went wrong.

For this reason, in order to keep up with the competition and push the odds in their favor, many agents are looking for ways to be as productive and efficient as possible, able to meet deadlines, hit targets, and carry out their day to day duties with minimal stress. If you’re looking to increase performance as a real estate agent, here are some top tips to bear in mind.

1) Make the Most of Apps

There are so many apps that can benefit real estate agents. From parking apps that help you find places to park when visiting clients’ homes to photo editing apps that make it easy to take classy, elegant snaps of any property, the options are endless. Keep up to date with the latest releases and speak with fellow agents to see what software they’re using too.

2) One Thing at A Time

Since real estate agents often have a lot of different duties, from organizing client meetings and open house events to drawing up contracts and more, it can be tempting to try and do lots of things at once. However, research shows that multitasking is actually less efficient than it seems. It’s much more efficient to focus cleanly on one thing at a time, carrying out your duties in an orderly fashion.

3) Scheduling

Following on from the previous point, it’s easy to feel like all of your duties are piling up and time is getting away from you, but bringing some order to your days with a simple schedule can make a real difference. Real estate is unpredictable, so you can’t plan for every eventuality, but having at least an estimated idea of what you’re going to do each day can help you keep everything organized.

4) Use A GPS

A big part of real estate involves traveling around from one home to the next. Since agents do a lot of driving, they can get to know their local areas really well, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get lost. You might sometimes find yourself wasting time searching around for a home in a neighborhood you’re not too familiar with, but a simple GPS app on your phone can guide you there simply and safely.

5) Avoid Spam Calls

Your phone can be your best friend and your worst enemy as a real estate agent. It’s essential for keeping in touch with clients and generating new leads, but you may also get all kinds of spam calls that interrupt your flow and interfere with your other duties. You can install certain apps to deal with spam callers or simply block them in order to reduce wasted time.

7) Take A Break

Real estate agents are often energetic, active people, and you certainly need a lot of stamina to survive in such a competitive industry but don’t forget that you’re still a human being. Being on-the-go non-stop isn’t great for your health and can actually harm your productivity in the long run, so it’s important to take some mini mental breaks now and then, just to give yourself a moment to relax.

8) Exercise

Exercise is an essential part of a healthy, happy life, and it can make a real difference to your output as a real estate agent too. Studies have shown that exercise can increase productivity and empower the brain, helping you make better decisions at work and reap the rewards of your efforts in the process. So try and fit at least a few hours of exercise into your weekly schedule.

9) Use Social Media Sensibly

Social media can be a powerful tool for real estate agents, helping you potentially find new leads and keep in touch with clients, but it can be a double-edged sword; spending too much time on social media can be counter-productive, so try to develop a sensible relationship with platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Use them sparingly, at specific periods throughout the day.

Conclusion

Hopefully, these useful tips can improve your efforts as a real estate agent and help you not only get more out of your work but find it to be more enjoyable and fulfilling too.