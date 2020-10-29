7 Top Tech Movies and TV Series to Watch This Halloween 2020

Many Halloween events in 2020 are canceled because of the rising cases of the novel coronavirus. No trick-or-treating. Skipping Halloween festivities is best for you. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun at home.

This year’s Halloween can be epic. Besides having a full moon on this holiday, we’re still experiencing a pandemic. Although we still need to quarantine at home, celebrating Halloween doesn’t need to be boring.

There are many things you can do at home with your kids. You can make a spooky snack. Instead of trick-or-treating with your friends, you can use your energy to create some spooky snacks and sweets. You can make cupcakes, black cat cookies, etc.

You can also do a tarot card reading. Hire a professional to give you a private Tarot consultation online.

Another thing you can do is to watch movies. Since it’s Halloween, you may consider those scary movies. But what if you’ve seen all those Halloween-related movies?

For a change, why not try watching those tech movies?

There are plenty of them on Netflix, Hulu, and many other platforms. If you’re not sure what to watch first, here’s a list of tech movies you can binge-watch this Halloween.

1) The Social Network

It’s a story about how Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook. It featured Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.

The movie was based on The Accidental Billionaires book. However, the movie isn’t 100% true.

It portrays Facebook founder as ego-maniac, socially-awkward, and insecure. However, in real life, Mark is confident and secure. He’s also not sarcastic in a cruel way.

Even though most of the scenes are accurate, many of them are twisted. Furthermore, the movie depicted that the major motivation of Mark in building Facebook was a break-up. But this isn’t true.

The movie was released in 2010 with a PG-13 rating. So you can watch it with your kids. You can stream it on Netflix or buy it from iTunes and many others.

2) Steve Jobs

Released in 2015, this movie is about Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs, played by Michael Fassbender. The movie talks about how Apple launched the three mega products of Apple and it ends with the introduction of iMac in 1998.

Although the movie focuses on the significant product launches in the 1980s, it also includes the personal life of Jobs, like his relationship with his daughter.

This movie is different from the Jobs movie released in 2013 and with Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs. This isn’t a biography movie.

Both movies did tell Steve Job’s achievements. However, many prefer the Steve Jobs released in 2015 with Michael Fassbender.

But you won’t see the birth and death of Apple’s co-founder in these movies since they’re not a biopic. Both of them are drama movies.

3) Silicon Valley

It’s not a movie, though. But it’s worth adding to this list. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 94% rating.

Silicon Valley is a comedy TV series. Its last episode aired on December 8, 2019. The series is a parody of the culture in Silicon Valley. It focuses on the life of Richard Hendricks. He’s a programmer and founded Pied Pieper.

It chronicles Richard’s struggles in maintaining his company while he faces competition from larger companies. As he and his friends navigate the industry, they live in a Bay Area startup incubator.

The series captures the peculiarities of Silicon Valley. The best thing about it is that the creators of the show did perform thorough research. They consulted those real-life techies to ensure that the series stays true to reality.

4) The IT Crowd

If you like British comedy, you’re going to love IT Crowd. This British sitcom includes Richard Ayoade, Katerine Parkinson, Chris O’Dowd, and Matt Berry.

The program focuses on the three staff members of the fictional company’s IT department. Roy and Moss are the two technicians who are nerds. They are ignored and despised by the rest of the company’s staff.

Jen is the only member of the IT team who’s non-technical, even though she declared on her CV that she has years of experience with computers.

5) The Great Hack

This is a documentary film that tackles the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal. This documentary may help you better understand what the scandal is all about.

Since the scandal broke, more and more people have found out about how the social media giant leaked its data all over the place for many years.

The film aims to expose the invisible world of manipulation.

6) Real Steel

This movie imagines a future when boxers are no longer humans. Rather, they are replaced by robots but they are controlled by humans. The robots are futuristic-retro.

Hugh Jackman plays Charlie Kenton in this film. He’s a former boxer but is now the operator of a robot that he tours with.

But his robot is defeated. When he replaced it with a battered veteran, everything has changed.

7) The Social Dilemma

If you want a documentary drama movie, then this film is for you. Since it was released, the film is one of the most-watched programs on Netflix.

When you watch this film, you will realize that we have become dependent and addicted to sick media. Large tech firms are going beyond their way to keep us hooked just to earn money.

It also shows how these social media sites obtain personal data so they can provide the right ads to users. Although the film wants to educate users about the issues related to social network use, it doesn’t provide a solution.

Conclusion

Where to watch these films? Some of these movies are exclusive on Netflix, though. Others can be viewed on Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, YouTube, and iTunes, among others. But these platforms require a paid subscription.

We’ll update this list if we find more interesting movies, TV series, or docu-series to watch perfect for Halloween 2020. What other tech-related films can you recommend? Please leave a comment below.