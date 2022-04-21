Share the joy

7 Top Instagram Bio Link Tools for 2022

By design, the big social media companies want to keep users scrolling around within their platforms for as long as possible. After all, it’s their ability to maintain our attention that allows them to sell their ad space for premium prices.

This “walled garden” principle is likely the reason why Instagram doesn’t allow you to link out from your post captions and comments, referring traffic to web pages. In fact, Instagram only supports clickthroughs to external content in paid ads, some users’ Story posts and in profile bios.

In this sense, it’s ironic that the social network where the most influencer marketing takes place makes it so hard to drive audiences to brands’ media properties. Limiting links out of Instagram to your bio might not be so rough on the average user, but for aspiring professional digital content creators and Instagram marketers, it can pose challenges.

“Link in bio” tools help address this issue by making a microsite perfect for promoting the major places you want your followers to visit. Originally, the emphasis was only about being a repository of links, but as creator standards have risen so have their demands of the tools they use. Many bio link tools now support powerful customization options and can be heavily integrated with other apps.

The high demand for link in bio tools means many software companies have built their own versions. This can make it hard to know which one to commit to. We’ve broken down seven of the top apps in this category and what types of use cases each is best for.

Best for speedy onboarding: Linktree

Linktree benefited significantly from being the early market leader, and it’s one of the best-known tools on this list. The app’s strength is in how easy it is to use and get started. For those who don’t want to spend much time setting up their links, it’s a great option.

This is especially true if you don’t imagine those links are going to change very often. You can sign up for Linktree, set up your links, and be done in next to no time.

Yet if you’re looking for something more personalized, it lacks a lot of the features of the other apps. In the paid version, there are options to change colors and some styling, but for better or for worse, all Linktree-powered landing pages maintain the clean, minimalist app aesthetic.

Options: Free with basic customization, or paid ($6 per month) with some customizations

Best for ecommerce marketers: Link in Profile

For some people, what they’d really love is the ability to add a link to each of the photos on their feed. This especially makes sense for creators where each Instagram post is a piece of content on another site – or if you’re using Instagram to promote products on an ecommerce shop you own.

If this is you, then your Instagram feed more or less corresponds exactly with a list of links you’d like to send people to. In this case, Link In Profile is perfect. On your bio link landing page, people will see a replicated version of your Instagram posts, but each post can have its own unique link.

Yes, with Link in Profile, there’s limited customization, but that doesn’t matter if your purpose is to match the look and feel of your profile. It’s a simple experience for the users as they can see “link in bio” on a photo on your profile and then easily find it when they click the link.

Options: Paid only ($9.99 per month).

Best for content creators: Ltx.bio by Lightricks

Unlike every other app on this list, Ltx.bio is completely free. This doesn’t mean that using Lightricks’s tool makes for compromises in quality – in fact, many of the customization options here are more advanced than the paid apps.

The beautiful templates here are created by a team of professional designers, and some were designed in collaboration with the D’Amelio family, whom many consider to be influencer royalty. You can use all the options available to create an eye-catching page that is branded effectively. The page builder is intuitive, and you can build your microsite in minutes.

Although other apps offer free versions, these usually exclude the best features, but this isn’t the case with Ltx.bio. For example, you are able to set up payments integrated with your landing page, to enable a “tip jar” where followers can leave you money directly if they like your content.

Your audience simply clicks the button, chooses how much they want to donate, and they can even leave an optional note. It’s a great way to monetize, especially for creators who are just getting started and aren’t actively working with many branded post sponsors.

Options: Free only.

Best for promoting multiple profiles: ContactInBio

ContactInBio is particularly strong at displaying a list of social links in an appealing way. For creators who have larger followings on several platforms, it’s ideal, as it helps to funnel Instagram profile visitors to the other accounts and gain followers there too.

It’s simple to add a contact form too if you want your followers to use a single method of communication. For those with multiple accounts, ContactInBio is one of the smoothest apps in terms of switching between profiles.

Their paid plan includes a MailChimp integration, which is great if you’re looking to use social media to build your email list. You can also install your own Facebook Pixel, for better analytics and building ad audiences for retargeting.

Options: Free with basic customization, or paid ($7 per month) with integrations.

Best for rich features: Shorby

Shorby comes with a huge range of features, and is more akin to building an actual full website than a simple landing page.

You can add your logo and brand name prominently as well as play around with different structures by adding various blocks such as gifs. With some time investment, it’s possible to achieve stunning results to make a lasting first impression.

Where Shorby truly shines is through supporting dynamic content feeds. You can link accounts such as YouTube, Shopify and Soundcloud, and the latest updates will automatically appear on your Shorby page as an integrated feed. Custom domains are also supported, so if you want to build a link in bio profile for a more established business, this could be your best option.

Options: Paid (starts from $15 per month).

Best for integrated Instagram management: Pallyy

Pallyy offers two main visual options, one is a list of links and the other is a grid format that replicates your Instagram profile. You have many options for customization if you choose the link list option, with the ability to brand effectively. On the merits of these capabilities alone, it’s a strong competitor for Shorby for those willing to spend time to build a beautiful page.

Where Pallyy truly stands out, though, is that it’s much more than just a link in bio tool. It can also schedule posts on Instagram as well as the other major social platforms. You can reply to Instagram comments directly in Pallyy and even create images using the Canva integration.

The reporting dashboard for Instagram is also best in class for bio link tools. When there’s a team managing an account that has the capacity to make the best use of all of this power, this is a great choice.

Options: Paid (starts at $15).

Best for customer service busines accounts: Mona

Mona is the top pick for people who wish to sell online services through their link in bio. If you’re a coach or consultant, this is likely to be best for you. You can manage everything through the app, including setting prices and availability.

It works through being integrated with Stripe, which handles all of the payment processing. Mona itself is free, but you will need to pay 4% of your revenue on top of Stripe’s processing fees. For many online businesses, this will be more than worth it for the convenience of not needing a full site.

Options: Free (but with fees for services).

Final thoughts

Link in bio tools are crucial for many businesses and creators to ensure their followers can easily find the content and products they promote. Luckily, there are several great applications which can meet your needs.

