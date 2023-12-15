Share the joy

7 Emerging Career Paths With Promising Future Growth

If you are unsatisfied with your current job or wish to make more money, consider switching career paths to have a profession that excites you and allows you to thrive. With that in mind, consider which jobs are set to grow significantly over the next decade. Following a career path that will be around for a long time is a great way to ensure you enjoy job security and growth.

1. Data Scientist

Data scientists use technology and statistics to make sense of data. They collect and interpret large amounts of information to help organizations make better decisions. For example, they might use data to understand customer behavior or develop new products.

A career in data science is promising because today’s world is data-driven. More companies are beginning to rely on this information to guide their operations, leading to a high demand for these skills. As technology advances, the amount of data produced increases. Therefore, data scientists will become even more essential.

Data scientists can help businesses grow, and many industries require them, including:

Health care

Environmental protection

Finance

Technology

To become a data scientist, you must know programming languages like Python. You must also have a deep understanding of math, science, and engineering. Additionally, while some jobs in this field require a bachelor’s degree in computer science, many require an advanced degree.

Median salary in 2022: $103,500

$103,500 Projected growth rate between 2022-2032: 35%

2. App and Software Developer

An app or software developer designs and creates software for computers and smartphones. Developers are crucial because they must understand user needs and build applications that solve specific problems. Other times, they make software for pure entertainment. This career also involves updating software for older programs to ensure they meet evolving user needs and expectations.

Companies will need more software developers in the future because of the rapid growth in technology and the increasing use of digital devices. With more people using smartphones and computers, there is a higher demand for new and improved apps and software.

Software developers can assist various industries. They work primarily on a computer in corporate offices or from home. Often, they collaborate with teams for decision-making and require skills in computer programming.

Software developers are critical in shaping how people use technology, making this field ripe with growth opportunities. Plus, they make a good living, so if you are actively looking for a new career like 70% of working-age people, this position is a great option to consider.

Median salary in 2022: $124,200

$124,200 Projected growth rate between 2022-2032: 25%

3. Health Care Administrator

Health care administrators — or health services managers — are responsible for managing health care facilities such as clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes. Their daily responsibilities typically include:

Overseeing staff.

Managing budgets.

Creating work schedules.

Ensuring the facility provides quality care.

Health care administrators fill various roles. Therefore, you must be flexible enough to change your position. As a health care administrator, you must be proficient in executing strategies and understand how to manage operations on a large scale. You will also need a bachelor’s degree in health care administration. A college education is crucial for teaching you the basics of operations, planning, and budgeting.

The need for health care administrators is increasing because the health industry is growing. According to data, the industry’s market is expected to grow 10.77%, with a market size of $277.21 billion by 2027.

Median salary in 2022: $104,830

$104,830 Projected growth rate between 2022-2032: 28%

4. Cybersecurity Expert

Cyberattacks are growing in size and sophistication daily. With more data online and increased internet connectivity, the demand for cybersecurity experts is skyrocketing. These professionals protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks and unauthorized access. Their tasks include:

Identifying vulnerabilities.

Monitoring for data breaches.

Responding to cyber threats.

Employing security solutions.

Staying up to date with the latest security threats and solutions.

The overall role of a cybersecurity expert is to protect company and personal data. Companies work with large amounts of data for various purposes. For example, salespeople must keep detailed records of customers to provide the most personalized experiences. They may also use this information to make decisions, ensuring operations run efficiently.

To become a cybersecurity expert, you must have a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology. You must also have some experience in information technology or a relevant field. Additionally, companies look for skills in problem-solving and creativity, as you will need to devise solutions for protecting an organization’s network and responding to threats.

Median salary in 2022: $112,000

$112,000 Project growth rate between 2022-2032: 32%

5. Behavioral Health Professional

Behavioral health jobs focus on helping people with mental health, emotional or substance abuse issues. They include roles like psychologists, counselors, social workers, and therapists. These professionals often assess and treat patients with mental and emotional disorders, providing counseling and developing treatment plans.

The need for behavioral health professionals is growing because of increased awareness and acceptance surrounding mental health. Society is recognizing mental health is just as important as physical health. Plus, with the stresses of modern life increasing, there is a dire need for these services.

Behavioral health is vital in improving quality of life, so the field is set to make a huge impact. People specializing in this field must be caring, good listeners and critical thinkers. They must also solve problems and understand behavioral patterns to enhance a patient’s well-being.

Median salary in 2022: $49,710

$49,710 Project growth rate between 2022-2032: 18%

6. AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) Career Path

AI and ML career paths are booming, with more companies integrating these technologies into their systems. They are some of the best tech jobs to get into today because the field is vast. With more industries adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML, the opportunities for work and growth are expanding constantly.

AI and ML specialists play a role in developing intelligent systems that can learn, adapt, and make decisions. They work on algorithms, data analytics, and AI and ML applications in various fields, including industries such as health care, finance, and technology. You can apply AI and ML in numerous areas, such as natural language processing, cybersecurity, automation, and fraud detection.

To specialize in AI and ML, you must obtain a master’s degree in computer science. However, some employers prefer to hire individuals with a Ph.D. You must also be sufficiently skilled in math and logical thinking. Additionally, the job requires you to be analytical and detail-oriented, as organization and attention are crucial for avoiding programming errors.

Median salary in 2022: $136,620

$136,620 Project growth rate between 2022-2032: 23%

7. Marketing Manager

Marketing managers help businesses reach their target audiences and promote their products or services. They develop marketing strategies, oversee campaigns, and analyze market trends to position their company higher in the market. Some marketing managers are a one-person team, handling everything from content creation and e-commerce to campaign optimization. However, marketing is a vast field where you can specialize in anything.

For instance, some managers are responsible for email marketing, creating drip campaigns to capture leads. Others may go on to specialize in search engine optimization, where they are responsible for optimizing content for keyword and search engine ranking.

Many marketing managers get where they are today by acquiring a bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or communications. Approximately 62% of people stay loyal to a company when it provides personalized experiences. Therefore, a marketing manager must be an analytical thinker, as they have to determine the best strategies to personalize the purchasing process. They should also be skilled in creativity since marketing requires them to produce new ideas constantly.

Median salary in 2022: $138,730

$138,730 Project growth rate between 2022-2032: 6%

Follow Your Future Career Path

These careers show you how varied the job market is and will continue to be in the future. Each field offers some opportunity to grow and make an impact. Whether you decide to work in technology or digital marketing, these careers promise a stable future. Follow the career path that speaks to you and reward yourself with a fulfilling life with one of the most in-demand jobs today.

