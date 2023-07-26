Share the joy

7 Benefits of Social Media Marketing for Car Dealerships

Modern car dealerships face a lot of competition. They have to worry about not just local sellers but sellers nationwide who list their inventory online.

In that sense, the internet can be a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it can help you expand your reach as a business. On the other hand, it creates new competition.

This is why it’s more important than ever to harness the power of social media marketing—to stay ahead of competitors and meet potential customers.

According to Tiger Okeley at used car dealership Oak Motors, “Print newspaper ads used to drive tons of traffic for dealerships like us, but few of today’s buyers look there anymore. They’re all looking on Facebook Marketplace and other social platforms.”

In this article, we’ll go over the top seven benefits that social media marketing has to offer car dealerships. Let’s get started!

1. Audience and reach

As of 2021, over 4.48 billion people use social media worldwide. That’s over half the world’s population. Consequently, social media can give your brand incredible reach. You can get your car dealership’s name in front of people across the country.

2. Low cost

One of the beauties of social media is that it’s free. Anybody can create an account on Meta (Facebook), Twitter, Instagram, etc. From there, it’s up to you to make connections and engage with other users. You can also invest in relatively low-cost social media ads.

3. Targeted advertising

Many social media platforms let you target ads to specific demographics. For example, you can target users with certain genders, ages, locations, and professions to increase your conversion rate and lead more people to your dealership.

4. Direct engagement with customers

Social media lets you comment, like, and share other users’ posts. When you do, it motivates others to return the favor. This can gradually lead to more exposure to your brand name.

5. Customer feedback

Getting constructive customer feedback can be challenging. But with a social media profile, you make it easy for customers to leave reviews, comments, and suggestions. This helps you improve your business. Even if you get negative feedback, you can use it as an opportunity to address concerns and show that you take them seriously.

6. Thought leadership

Social media is a great place to position your car dealership as an expert in all things cars. Use it as a platform to share car-buying tips, industry insights, and free advice. The more helpful your posts are, the greater engagement and interest you’ll generate.

7. Strategic partnerships

Lastly, car dealerships would do well to partner with influencers who have large social media followings. For example, you may be able to pay a celebrity to promote your car dealership to their fans on TikTok or Instagram. This can help generate new leads for your business.

Adding it all up

At the end of the day, there are many reasons to be on social media as a car dealership. Whether you want to increase your reach, stretch your marketing budget, leverage targeted advertising, engage directly with customers, get customer feedback, become a thought leader, or make strategic partnerships, social media is the way to go.

Start by determining the most preferred social media platform for your target audience. Make a business account and then start posting regular content. Consider investing in ads. Over time, you will gain more and more visibility for your brand to drive new business.

