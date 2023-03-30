Share the joy

6 ways to ensure your child’s online safety

Children are at risk of different types of exploitation especially when they are online. They also face cyberbullying, inappropriate content, identity theft, and mobile phone addiction. You don’t have to panic as a parent. Instead, you must know the many ways to protect your child from sinister things they can encounter online.

Some parents prevent their kids from using the Internet. Unfortunately, this is not practical. Instead, you should educate them about the proper ways to use technology and the dangers of online life. Then, make sure you check their activity.

The challenge, however, is that most parents don’t comprehend platforms like Instagram, TikTok, gaming communities, and many others. Most kids think that the online world is real. It’s vital for you as a parent to understand what they see online.

The good thing is that there are ways to protect your children online. This guide will help you keep your kids safe while they are using the Internet. And be there when they have gone too far. After all, it’s what parenting must be.

Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe Online, Especially on Social Media

1) Educate Your Children

As mentioned, the first thing you want to do is to educate your kids about the potential risks when they are online. Tell them about the importance of privacy and the dangers of interacting with strangers online. According to cybersecurity experts, 76% of parents agree that they are responsible for educating their kids on how to protect themselves online.

Furthermore, they must know how their online activity will impact their real-life reputation. You should also encourage them to come to you if they feel uncomfortable about anything online.

2) Set Privacy Settings

Most Internet platforms have privacy settings. Unfortunately, your children may not be aware of them. You can teach them how to use it. These settings can help control who can view their posts and personal information.

Although privacy settings are useful, you should still encourage your children to limit their profile visibility by only sharing their personal information with the people they know and trust. You should also disable location services to stop people from tracking your kids’ whereabouts.

3) Monitor Your Children’s Activity

This is especially true when they have social media accounts. You should check their friend list, read their posts, and review their private messages. It may feel like an invasion of privacy. However, it is vital that your children are not exposed to harmful content or interact with strangers.

To make monitoring a lot easier, you should keep your devices in common areas of the home. In this way, you can easily see what your child is doing online. Furthermore, you may check your children’s browsing history. This will help you see the sites your kids have visited.

It’s also vital to set a limit on your child’s screen time. You may install screen time apps to set daily limits and schedule screen-free time.

4) Teach Your Children Responsible Posting

Your children may be smart. However, they are still naive about the many dangers in this world. Thus, it is essential to teach your child the importance of responsible posting. Remind your child that anything posted can be seen by anyone, including potential employers, college admission officers, and sexual predators.

Hence, encourage your children to think before posting. And make sure your kids understand the importance of not posting anything they would not want their parents, teachers, or future employers to see.

5) Be a Model

Kids learn from their parents. Thus, the best way to teach your children about online safety is to model safe behavior yourself. You should also be mindful of what you post online. Don’t share your personal information or photos that would only compromise your safety and the safety of your family.

You should encourage your kids to follow your lead.

Conclusion

The best person to keep your children safe is you. Follow the tips mentioned in this post to strenghten your kids’ online safety.

