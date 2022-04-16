Share the joy

6 Ways Efficient Email-Writing Skills Can Help You in Life

Who needs to write emails when you have Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, right? Well, you do, whether you like it or not.

The thing is, email isn’t dead – it’s here to stay. That rings especially true for the business world. Consider this: according to an Adobe survey, an average American worker spends 209 minutes a day processing and replying to work-related emails. That’s more than three hours!

But that’s not the only reason you should polish off your writing skills. They’ll come in handy at every turn of your life in at least these six ways.

First Things First: Email Writing Takes Time

If you’re not used to communicating via this channel at all, it’ll take some. You’ll want to make the text as concise, clear, and well-put as possible. But don’t worry if you don’t get it right on the first try: writing of any sort is a skill, and practice is key to mastering it.

Of course, when you have a bunch of emails to write, polishing them off takes time, especially if you’re fairly inexperienced. So, if you think you’ll have to spend hours crafting them in the foreseeable future, make sure you have enough time to make them as perfect as possible.

“But I have tons of homework to take care of!” In this case, consider turning to a reliable paper writing service like writepaper.com to solve this problem. If those emails decide whether you land a job, an internship, or a spot in an exchange program, it’s a small tradeoff to make.

1. Making a Great First Impression

When it comes to any communication with someone outside of your social circle, email is guaranteed to be the main means of establishing contact with that person. What you’ve written will be the first thing the person on the other side of the screen will see and associate you with.

So, if the text is full of typos and grammatical errors, you’ll come across as inattentive or straight-out unintelligent. But if it’s clear, well-put, and concise, you’ll be perceived as intelligent and detail-oriented.

Here are just three examples of when you must make a good first impression via this means of communication.

Job hunting . The way your message with the resume and cover letter is composed can decide whether you’ll make it to the job interview or not.

. The way your message with the resume and cover letter is composed can decide whether you’ll make it to the job interview or not. Applying for an internship . In the same way, first impressions matter when you apply for an internship – and your message will make that first impression on the potential employer.

. In the same way, first impressions matter when you apply for an internship – and your message will make that first impression on the potential employer. Finding an exchange program. If you dream of studying abroad for a semester or two, prepare to send some emails!

2. Keeping Up at Work

Indeed, few workplaces are completely email-free. Messengers just haven’t proven themselves to be a great alternative. (It’s easy to lose track of important information in Slack or Microsoft Teams.)

That’s why the chances are high that, once you land a job (if you haven’t yet), you’ll have to deal with emails. In some professions, most of the working day can be dedicated to checking the inbox and sending replies. People in some communication-heavy occupations have to deal with hundreds of incoming messages a day!

The way you communicate with your colleagues and external partners or subcontractors can make or break your career. Imagine that your poorly-crafted message resulted in a client leaving the company you’re working for. You know you won’t be up for a promotion for a long while, right?

3. Reinforcing Your Reputation

Leaving a good impression is important after the first time you contact someone, too. It’s all a part of building a particular reputation for yourself. And how you communicate – no matter the means – also plays its role in how others perceive you. One misstep – and that reputation can be ruined.

In the business world, ‘building reputation’ typically means making an effort to come across as a professional and an expert. When it comes to emails, you’ll want to

include a clear subject line;

use the proper etiquette in the salutation and signature;

clearly state why you’re writing;

consider the context: you can allow some informalities and jokes, but only if you know the recipient well;

keep it as short as possible – but make sure it’s still clear what you want from the recipient.

4. Increasing Your Chances to Persuade Someone

Imagine you can’t finish an assignment on time because of a family emergency. If you reach out to your teacher and present your case properly, they are more likely to make an exception for you!

Oftentimes, you’ll have to be writing specifically to convince someone to do something. For example, when you send your resume and CV, you aim to get the recruiter to invite you for a job interview. When you apply for a program or a scholarship, the whole point is to persuade someone that you deserve to be accepted.

If you know the key principles of writing – being concise, clear, and polite, the chances are higher that your request will be tended to. The way it’s written can also predispose the recipient in your favor, so you won’t get dismissed.

5. Avoiding Miscommunication

Miscommunication is rampant, and it’s guaranteed to be the bane of every person’s existence at one point or another. It can lead to costly mistakes, inefficient use of resources, and, of course, tension and frustration in the team.

That’s why it’s no wonder why you’ll be hearing plenty of questions about your communication skills during job interviews. Any job requires communicating with others, and misunderstandings often cost the company handsomely.

Once you’ve aced writing as a skill, you’ll know how not to fall into that pitfall. You’ll see in practice what it means to double-check if everyone is on the same page and if your assumptions are correct.

6. Building a Career in Email Marketing

If you know your way around composing a compelling email, you can turn it into a standalone career! How? Just think about all those promotional emails you see in your inbox every day. Someone has crafted them – and so can you.

Of course, there’s more to this career than just the writing skills themselves. You need to bring yourself up to speed on buyer personas, the sales funnel, and tools like ActiveCampaign and MailChimp. That’s not to mention how important making the right visuals is!

Nonetheless, you can’t get far in this field without knowing how to get your point across using just the written word. And this is what you can learn by crafting great emails day after day!

In Conclusion

Email writing is one of those life skills that are often overlooked. Communication is mentioned way more often on those lists of essential soft skills that you can find online. And although you can say that email writing is still a form of communication, it rarely gets the attention it deserves.

The thing is, it has plenty of peculiarities that aren’t inherent to other forms of communication. You need to know how to phrase the subject line, show you’re being polite, and get to the point. But to ace all the nuances, all you need to do is get enough practice!

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

