6 Reasons You Will Love iPhone 12 Mini Size

iPhone 12 mini size is due to launch in November.

Small phones vanished a long time ago. However, Apple wants them to come back. In 2018, it released an iPhone SE. But not all people loved it because it’s a huge downgrade to all Apple’s lineup. This might change with the release of the iPhone 12 mini size.

In its promotional video, Apple described it as a smartphone that fits in your hand.

Having bigger screen sizes makes a lot of sense because you will get a better battery. It’s also fun watching your favorite movie. Plus, you can read your favorite eBook.

However, some people want to purchase smartphones that fit in their pockets. Furthermore, they know that small phones are more affordable.

Will People Love the iPhone 12 Mini?

When Apple started accepting iPhone 12 pre-orders, more than 7 million units were ordered on the first day. Many people expected that the Mini won’t be as popular.

However, GSMarena conducted a poll last week and the results were unexpected. The results showed that most people who are interested in purchasing a new iPhone would want to buy the iPhone 12 mini size.

1. Unique Smartphone

One of the reasons is that it’s unique. No other smartphone this size on the market. Keep in mind that Sony has stopped manufacturing its Compact line.

However, many people will argue that the bigger iPhone 12 offers better value for their money because it offers a larger screen size and better battery. But others want the small size of the iPhone mini.

And if the iPhone 12 mini will be successful, the Android phone makers may follow Apple’s lead. That is, they will make their own tiny smartphones again.

2. Smaller But Packed with Features

This phone is smaller than iPhone SE. Despite its size, it’s still equipped with iPhone 12 features. In that case, it comes with a 5.4-inch OLED display.

3. 4x Better Drop Resistance

It gives you a 2340×1080 resolution. All iPhone 12 models have Ceramic Shield. It’s an extra-strong type of glass. Apple verifies that it has 4x better drop resistance compared to the iPhone 11 models.

4. Improved Night Mode

It has the new A14 Bionic chipset and dual-lens rear camera. It has a video recording capacity at 4K 60fps.

On the front, it has a 12MP f/2.2 snapper. It has improved Night Mode for rear and front cameras. It means that it can pick up 27% more light.

With that in mind, you can get better shots with a better dynamic range. The larger sensor might give you a huge difference when capturing fine details.

Apple said that the redesigned lens is not just about allowing more light to come in but it also means improved optical clarity. It reduces image distortion. Overall, it gives you more professional images.

5. Deep Fusion Camera

This model also comes with Deep Fusion Camera tech. It’s a smart algorithm.

It analyzes an image pixel-by-pixel to get the whole image. With this feature, it gives you more zoom.

Although the upgrade isn’t that significant from 2x to 2.5x, you will see a huge difference in your shots.

Plus, it has 5G connectivity. All iPhone 12 versions have 5G capability.

6. Cheaper

Plus, the mini phone is available for only $699. It’s only $100 less than the iPhone 12.

For that price, you’ll get 64GB of storage. However, if you want bigger storage, you can purchase its 128GB version that costs $749 or the 256GB with a price tag of $849.

How About Its Battery Life?

With iPhone 12 mini’s smaller screen, you can expect it to last longer than its bigger counterparts. You can charge it through its Lighting Port.

In 30 minutes, the battery will be at 50% capacity. However, the charging tech isn’t that fast.

Now, if you want wireless charging, you can use the MagSafe charger.

Is It Worth Upgrading?

With those features and specs of the iPhone 12 mini, you might be compelled to upgrade your iPhone. But if your iPhone is still new or you just purchased it two years ago, you might want to think twice.

Upgrading your iPhone isn’t as exciting as it used to be. Plus, you must consider the current pandemic.

No one knows when it’s going to end. Although the iPhone 12 mini is a lot cheaper than the regular iPhone 12, it’s still expensive.

Although there are financing options available, your monthly cell phone bill will rise. Upgrading can be considered unnecessary spending if you’re still happy with your current iPhone.

However, before you upgrade your iPhone, you must remember its environmental impact. You can’t easily toss your old in the trash bin.

Keep in mind that smartphones have harmful substances. They can be harmful to the environment if they end up in landfills.

On the other hand, this might be the right time for you to upgrade and buy a new phone. It’s especially true if your iPhone is running slow or it’s damaged.

Furthermore, if you wish to use your smartphone to get better images and videos for your website, then upgrading to a new iPhone is ideal.

And if you’re using the old iPhone, chances are that you can’t upgrade to the latest iOS. It means that you can’t take advantage of the latest benefits of this mobile operating system. Plus, sooner or later, Apple will stop supporting your old iPhone.

Another compelling reason to upgrade to a new iPhone is if your phone doesn’t hold a charge anymore or if the battery drains faster than before.

You may think about purchasing a battery but it’s not reasonable. It might be better to buy a new iPhone than replacing the battery of the old iPhone, especially if your iPhone is five years old.

However, if you wish to buy an Apple Watch but you have an iPhone 5s, then it’s ideal that you upgrade to the latest iPhone. Keep in mind that you need at least an iPhone 6s to sync your Apple Watch to your iPhone.

Conclusion

iPhone 12 mini size has enticing features and specs. It has all the features of the regular iPhone 12 at a more affordable price. It just fits in your hand and there’s nothing like it on the market today. Then again, you must ask yourself, “Do I really need a new iPhone?”