6 Reasons Why Blogging Is Important for Small Businesses

Small businesses require brand visibility to scale their operations and grow at an exponential rate.

Content (written and graphical) plays a vital role in improving your brand image, value, and recognition. Without content, you won’t be able to drive quality traffic to your website.

As far as digital marketing is concerned, content is considered as the king. Because at every step of marketing your products on various digital marketing platforms ask for content in one way or the other.

For instance, search engine optimization is not easy without content. Social media marketing campaigns require both text and visual content. So, the baseline is that all your digital marketing efforts are wasted if you do not have a properly planned content development and marketing strategy ready.

As per a research survey, about 70% of buyers or purchasers prefer getting information about a company or a product by an article or a blog instead of a traditional commercial.

You simply cannot afford to overlook the power of content for small businesses, and that is why I am giving you the legit reasons why you should use the power of blogging to grow your small business.

There are many advantages of creating a blog for small businesses to build relationships with the customers.

Here are the top reasons why blogging is important for small businesses:

1) Drives Quality Traffic to Your Website

For a small business to grow and the established business to retain customers, they require quality traffic on their website. And to get that quality traffic to your website, you have to seek help from Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

SEO won’t be able to do anything at all if you don’t have articles and blogs with relevant keywords on your website. The baseline of SEO to optimize the website as per the algorithms of the search engines to build authority. And to do that, you need to incorporate relevant keywords on your website in the form of blogs or articles.

For small businesses, SEO plays a vital role because it drives quality traffic to your website for free. But to leverage the benefits of Search Engine Optimization, you need to start blogging now, if you haven’t. As per research, leads generated through SEO have 14.6% of conversion rate while other techniques like print advertisement only have a closure rate of 1.7%.

2) Boosts Engagement and Enhances Impressions

Blogging regularly is one of the best ways to establish your authority, engage your existing customers and to attract the new ones too. All you need to do is look out for the trending topics related to your business and build a blog around it. Good quality content in the form of blogs is one of the excellent ways to strengthen your relationships with your customers.

One of the most important things that you need to take into consideration is to keep the comment section of your blog enabled for your viewers to comment on their queries. When you address these queries, it helps your viewers build trust in you and your brand. In addition to that, they feel important and valuable.

3) Helps in Converting Quality Traffic to Leads

Driving traffic to your website is an ongoing process. You don’t just write one blog and can expect a lifetime of quality traffic to your website. Getting more quality traffic to your website is important because traffic on your site is directly proportional to the leads. In simple words, more traffic will help you generate more quality leads, improving your chances of final conversions.

Blogging is a great marketing strategy to improve customer retention. To drive more quality traffic to your website, it is undeniable to blog regularly and keep your site updated so that every time any visitor comes, they will get something new. It helps in increasing the engagement rate and will considerably reduce the bounce rates.

4) Enhances Your Audience Base by Allowing Visitors to Share Your Blog Posts

The power of content sharing can be leveraged to earn a new pool of audience, ultimately improving the score of new leads. For instance, if a visitor on your website likes your blog post, he is most likely to share it with his friends and family, who in return might also be interested in the same. This way, blog posts with enabled options to share content can attract massive quality traffic to your website.

Also, allow visitors to share your blog posts on several social media platforms. It will exponentially increase traffic to your website.

5) Allows You to Establish Authority

A good quality blog post helps to address the problems faced by your audience without you even having an idea about it. For every such blog which helps many people get answers to their queries, will help them to build trust in your brand that may reap you some amazing results if not immediate, but definitely in the long run.

Here is a pro-tip, always consider selecting a topic for your blog post that addresses the problem of the masses and also provide them with a solution. By doing this, you are making them perceive you as experts, serving the ultimate aim of establishing authority.

6) Allows You to Enjoy the Benefits for A Long Term

With blogging, you can not only drive traffic, establish authority, help people, earn more profits, not for a shorter span but a long term. By regularly following a blogging pattern, you will be able to aware more people about your brand by ranking high on the SERPs, enjoying perks of an established brand name, word of mouth that brings in references, and a lot more.

Conclusion

Content in any form is an integral part of your digital marketing strategies. However, the authenticity and effectiveness of blog posts was there forever and is only kept on growing at an exponential rate. Leveraging the power of blogging is an all-rounder way to increase your brand visibility, improve profit margins, brand name, and recognition in the most cost-effective manner. All the reasons mentioned above state that how important blogging is to grow your small business and simply ignoring it might cost you arms.