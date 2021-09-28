Share the joy













6 Big Mistakes Social Media Marketers Make

Image source: Pixabay

Social media marketing is a relatively new and emerging domain in the marketing industry. Most marketers in this field struggle to stand out and get noticed by their target market, perhaps because they are often taking the wrong steps.

When marketers don’t take their time to plan and implement a solid social media marketing strategy carefully, they are forced to deal with sub-par results. Even when you think you are on top of your game, it is not unusual to make mistakes that may cause more harm than good.

Here are some of the most common mistakes social media marketers make.

1) Failure to collaborate with other departments

A successful social media marketing strategy must involve using relevant images to increase audience engagement with the content. This calls for close collaboration with other departments like the graphics teams responsible for creating and updating your business’s digital assets.

With many people participating in creating and using digital assets, it is possible to run into problems. Fortunately, investing in a reliable DAM system for social media asset management can help enhance how you store, manage or organize your digital assets for easier access and usability.

2) Using too much Sales-y Language

Sometimes social media marketers use messaging that is too sales-y. When you use sales-y vernacular or sales terminology in your social media messages, you run the risk of coming off as too transactional.

To avoid this tone, try to use language that doesn’t mention any transaction or sale, like “save” instead of “discount” or “get.” Also, be careful with language like “today only” or any mentions of time-sensitive offers.

While people who engage in social media are likely already in the buying mindset, you don’t want to use terms that will raise their guards and make them question your authenticity.

3) Not having a clear roadmap.

Strategy is key to succeeding in any social media campaign. Without a set winning strategy, you don’t have a goal to work towards. Unfortunately, this is a common mistake many social media marketers make.

Starting a social media campaign without a defined plan is equivalent to getting in a car and starting it without an idea of how much fuel is in the tank or your destination. That’s no way to embark on a journey.

Having a clear roadmap helps you know when you are on course to achieving your goals, where you may need to make changes and expectations that you may need to manage.

4) Not utilizing analytics

Making sense of your analytics can make a significant difference in the performance of your campaigns. It helps you make adjustments to your marketing model based on the demographics of the people who interact with your content.

Failure to make sense of your analytics means that you don’t get to understand your audience’s experience from their interaction with their social media marketing campaign. As a result, you continue posting content that does not reach your target audience or is not relatable to them.

You may want to leverage all your social media analytics to get a sneak peek at your audience’s profile, which can help you tailor your strategy to suit them.

5) Not listening

Social media marketers also make the mistake of posting and then disappearing into thin air. Consumers want to know that you are actively listening, that you care about their opinions, and that they matter to you.

If not, they will most likely stop engaging with your brand on social media. It is essential to be active and consistent for customers to stay connected and trust your brand.

Make it a culture to respond to consumer queries even when they may be agitated for some reason. Leaving concerns unaddressed have the potential of starting viral storms that can be very difficult to control

6) Improper use of hashtags

Using hashtags is an excellent way to reach your target audience. However, you have to get it right. If you over-complicate it, then hashtags can become another annoyance that puts off followers.

For example, if you use the hashtag #TheBigMistakeConsumers MakeWhenBuyingX in every update, your audience will see your posts as one big put-off. It may even make your posts look spammy.

Therefore, keep your hashtags to the minimum, preferably at the end of the post. Using too many hashtags to your post lowers its engagement and does your brand no good.

To sum it up, your social media marketing efforts should be aimed at drawing attention to you, not deflecting it.

